"To answer the question about good movies. 'A Man Called Otto' is a good movie. '80 for Brady' releases on Feb. 3 and looks interesting and funny. 'George & Tammy' is very good and is on Spectrum original movies. They have several good shows on there."
"I'm 74 years old and on a fixed income of several entitlements and the GOP for some reason wants to decrease those amounts. Why would I ever vote for GOP candidates again? MTG has used us good citizens in North Georgia to get where she now wants to be a vice president candidate. She moved into this area to get elected and enhance her career she has not brought anything to this area!"
"I buy my eggs at Delano, Tennessee, from a family of Mennonites. They are GMO-free and open range. And they are $4.50 a dozen."
"When's the last time President Biden physically went to a grocery store, took a buggy, picked out items from the shelves, paid for them with his own money and took his groceries to his car? I'm willing to bet it was some time in the 1970s. He is so out of touch with us average Americans. I couldn't be more frustrated with this runaway inflation. First it's gas, then it's meat, now it's eggs. What's next? We need a president who is a true man or woman of the people, not another filthy rich bureaucrat who is out of touch with reality."
"So Trump says it's easy to end the war in Ukraine. Just give Putin anything he wants. It's nice to know that a Republican White House would sit back and watch Putin show up on the border in NATO countries and let him do whatever he pleases. If you think people coming to the country to work is a 'crisis' what would you call that?"
"I guess the Forum writer was right — I’m ignorant of the facts regarding how I should perceive than by spending $18 billion to help Border Patrol means I am not for open borders? I’m confused. What are the things he is actually going to do to slow the flow? While actual facts about actual expenditures are hard to find, the fact that Biden did not even raise the issue when he recently met with the president of Mexico speaks volumes about his agenda for open borders. It appears to me that the majority of that money goes toward caring for these folks after they enter the USA. You know: food, clothing, shelter, tracking them for five to 10 years while they wait on a court date. Thank God he gave them free phones so they can call their friends and offer advice. If AOC says his policy is wrong — he must be wrong."
"If Trump and the Biden are our only options on the 2024 presidential ballot, we need to take a serious look at blowing up our two-party political system and starting over from scratch."
"I'm not a fan of cold weather, but I'd love to have one really nice snow before we get into spring. If I had my druthers, it would be on a Saturday morning and melted away by Sunday afternoon so it didn't affect the schools."
