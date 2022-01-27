Today's Forum for Jan. 28

"Thankfully we have focused city leadership that has developed comprehensive plans for city cleanup, West Walnut Avenue revitalization, stormwater management and city recreation rebuild. Yay!"
"Have you been conned yet? Did you send money to Trump? He needs your money because he's a billionaire."
"All of you who often said that Trump set a bad example with other countries throughout the world with his salty language now need to take a couple of steps back. Joe Biden recently called reporter Peter Doocy a dumb (expletive) over all the television networks. Biden later called Doocy and stated that 'It's nothing personal, pal.'"
"To the commenter worried about losing our law enforcement: You can't be serious. They're all over the place. Check various parking lots, you'll see them playing on their computers and ignoring all the bad drivers. When our country was founded and began expanding, we didn't even have law enforcement. Watch 'Little House on the Prairie,' they didn't have a sheriff or a jail. If someone messed up, all the men got together and beat the mess out of them. Fox News has you guys so terrified that you've forgotten what real life is like!"
"Local politicians who are also business owners and who continue to push 'The Big Lie' don’t deserve my patronage."
"About Biden's two-hour 'masterful' press conference: Jen Psaki only had to walk back two significant gaffes. First, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the 2022 elections. Second, speaking to a 'minor incursion' into Ukraine, implying a 'minor' response. And while we're at it, at the end of his eulogy for Sen. Dole he read the teleprompter 'end of message' text. Hmmm ...."
"How could we have voter suppression when the last presidential election had more turnout than ever before?"
"Thanks to the very nice lady at the Krystal at the courthouse. She was very professional and friendly. Why can't all the people who work the window be that nice?"
"“I was told by Carmike Cinemas employees here in Dalton that the tunnel between the Wink Theatre and the Crescent was put in as there was only one ice machine serving both theaters, so ice was taken through the tunnel for the concession stands.”
"The outrage is not about M&Ms needing to change their shoes. It’s about the left thinking it was an issue in the first place! Everything in this world is not centered on race and gender. We need to be getting concerned about war with Russia, China and North Korea."
"It would be my wish that the teacher that thinks she's so entitled and she knows it all would quit calling the Forum. They are coddled. And if they'd quit paying them when they didn't go into work, if they had to work by the hour like other people, they might show up more."
"This so-called bipartisan committee investigating the protest at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is a complete sham and a joke."
