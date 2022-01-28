Today's Forum for Jan. 29/30

"The Republican pivot from 'COVID is no big deal and Trump can't possibly be blamed' to 'COVID is a tragedy and Biden should be held personally responsible' happened so fast that we could have solved global warming by strapping them to generators."
"The Dalton Police Department has a budget of over $10 million for a city of 33,000 people. If that's 'law enforcement going away' I shudder to think what you consider an appropriate amount."
"'Little House on the Prairie' only had a handful of people. I was referring to the number of police being gunned down. And if you think we can go on without law enforcement, I think you're wrong, and I hope it's when I'm already gone."
"2020 had record voter participation, that's why states are trying to suppress votes in the next election. The end. It's not about what happened, it's about not letting it happen again, and that should be a problem for anyone regardless of party loyalty."
"Yes, there are problems with the U.S. Postal Service all over the world. The problem is the former president's appointment to run the USPS, Louis DeJoy, is the problem. His objective is to make service so bad that the only option left is to use private corporations like UPS and FedEx to deliver mail and packages. The problem with that is that it is unconstitutional to drive the USPS into the ground so that corporations can charge what they want. It will take decades to repair the damage the former president has done to the United States of America."
"My wish is that you had any idea at all what you are talking about when it comes to teachers being coddled. Because you very clearly don’t. If they paid us for every hour we worked, we’d all be millionaires. Do our job for one week. You’d sing a different tune. And why would you assume the teacher is a woman? Or that there is only one of us? Sounds like you are the know-it-all."
"Do any of the pharmacies in this area have the N95 masks yet?"
"Can you imagine using an arrest record as proof of identity?"
"Joe Biden's approach to solving problems in America is to take millions and millions in taxpayer money and throw it at the problem."
"Come on, global warming!"
"Why build an aquatics center when we really need a YMCA? A YMCA would help the whole community — the old, the young, the middle-aged and the indifferent. It would teach everyone responsibility and other things. We are going forward, we are not going backwards. We need to stay together."
"If I ever actually had a chance to speak to Joe Biden I would have one question for him: Hey Joe, who is actually running the country?"
"I have lost patience with people that refuse to be vaccinated. These same people, though, when they get sick enough to die they run to the hospital to get help. Also, people who refuse to wear masks are just plain selfish. Doctors and nurses work 10 to 12 hours with masks on. My great-granddaughter wears a mask all day in school in another state and never complains, yet some people can't wear a mask for one or two hours at church or to even go to the grocery store. I get it. Some people have health problems, like in my family. If you think you can't wear a mask just stay home and don't expose us to COVID and you don't even know it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.