Today's Forum for Jan. 29

"To degrade how another person mourns is malicious."
"Joe Biden can voice the word ‘unity’ all he wants. It’s just a flat out lie. Democrats don’t want unity. They want to censor us, ban us, tax us, wipe away American history like it never happened, and then try to intimidate us into meekly going along with it all. They want us kneeling and saying ‘thank you’ while they destroy America and the American way of life. That’s what they mean by ‘unity.'"
"I noticed that Michael Reagan saw fit to put quotation marks around Dr. Biden’s title. I think it’s safe to say that if Reagan had earned a doctorate in snark or anything else, he would use it every chance he got, just like he does his father’s name, which he did nothing to earn."
"There is something hurtful everywhere if you look for it."
"Looking for a house to buy in a local neighborhood, I checked out an online realtors app. I noticed, in one of the local realtors’ listings, the phrase 'multi-family home.' What exactly is a multi-family home? I was under the impression that homes in city neighborhoods were 'single-family dwellings.'"
"It is appalling to read that 70% of the health care providers in Georgia don't want the COVID vaccine. Just when I think things can't get any worse than that, I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene is representing me in Congress."
"The Whitfield County commissioners continue to be an embarrassment. They 'felt' they were far enough away from others that they could remove their masks. Well, what if I 'feel' like breaking zoning rules, the speed limit or whatever? Can I, like these good ‘ole boys, just disregard the rules I don’t like? What’s more concerning is that they are either dishonest about not understanding the rules on the numerously posted signs or they are unable to comprehend. Neither of those is acceptable in an elected official. Enough already! Also, will someone please run for commissioner who is not just more of the same?"
"When a sign says ‘Must wear a face mask prior to entry' and ‘Face coverings required' it means exactly that! Nowhere does it say you can remove your mask once entering the building. It’s like saying ‘You must wear a life jacket when jet skiing’ and taking it off once you’re in the middle of the ocean."
"I am so disappointed with the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners regarding wearing masks. They have placated the wishes of a few while risking the health and lives of all. They have ignored the advice of multiple health offices and doctors to cater to the few. No one on the current board can expect to ever have me vote for them again."
"Warning signs should be erected at Whitfield County’s lines to let people who understand basic science know that they are entering the county with the second highest concentration of COVID-19 in Georgia, and that they should exit their vehicles at their own risk."
