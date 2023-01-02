“This is an appeal to all Christians. We all know someone who is not saved and if they died today, they would spend eternity apart from God. I can’t save anyone or make the decision for them, but the thought of missing an opportunity to at least talk to them about their eternal future breaks my heart. Please let this be the year we stop worrying about what people think, and instead worry about where they may be going.”
“Pay for your groceries? Just another socialist Republican whose vote dumped Trump’s failures on America wanting another handout.”
“To the person with the great idea about paying the grocery bill for Trump voters. I’ll pay any amount of money at the grocery store to keep Trump out of office! and don’t get me started on Marjorie Taylor Greene!”
“Someday I hope that my life is so good that the most I have to complain about is that my mail arrives later than I would prefer.”
“You understand that when you vote for someone to represent you in Washington, you are voting for their border policy ideas, right? That’s kind of the whole point of representative democracy.”
“The Forum would be a better place if before someone were allowed to opine on a topic they had to pass a basic test to show they had any understanding at all of what they are talking about.”
“To the person who doesn’t know why Georgia can’t elect one lousy Republican senator. That’s just it — they are lousy candidates.”
“Donald Trump thinks I am a ‘chump’ for serving in Vietnam and we all are ‘chumps’ for paying taxes. A lot of people in the nation are waking up to the truth about this mega narcissist but my bet is that most Whitfield County Republicans won’t. Wake up, people!”
“Trump made more money for media (of all kinds) than anyone in history.”
“I can’t understand why the most dangerous stretch of highway from the Varnell Dollar General to Northwest Whitfield High School was left a two-lane. Sharp curve at Sonya Drive. Steep hill at Northwest High. What lanes were added do nothing for traffic when you then have to merge into the single lane, again right where it’s most dangerous. Makes no sense whatsoever.”
“Joe Biden may have made a few mistakes along the way but I’ll take him over a dishonest Trump any day.”
“Why are Democrats and the mainstream media so up in arms about Republican George Santos lying about his credentials? Joe Biden has made a career of lying, Richard Blumenthal lied about serving in Vietnam, Elizabeth Warren lied about being Native American. I could go on and on about Dems’ lies. If Santos were a Democrat the Dems and the mainstream media would hardly say a word about it.”
“I had to laugh at Dick Polman’s article on George Santos called ‘George Santos and the normalization of bald-faced lies.’ Legacy media will never tell you that President Biden can match him lie for lie without even breaking a sweat and still have a trove of lies left. The difference is that media says of his lies ‘The president misspoke.’”
“I remember three years ago when Stetson Bennett was getting booed. Right now I wouldn’t trade him for Peyton Manning in his young days.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.