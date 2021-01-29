Today's Forum for Jan. 30-31

"With Georgia’s changing demographics, gerrymandering alone no longer wins statewide elections for Republicans, so they are doubling down on voter suppression."
"Republicans from the Nixon era, who put country over party and realized Nixon had to go, are spinning in their graves over current-day Republicans who continue to put party over country. Barry Goldwater is on speed spin in his grave."
"Does Ms. Greene ever intend to offer a positive policy vision for the 14th Congressional District, or is it just conspiracy theories and performative victimhood all the way down?"
"Marjorie Taylor Greene harassed a Parkland School survivor. Also, after our Capitol was attacked and our elected officials were rushed to safety, Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of the members to refuse to wear a mask in a crowded room where some representatives contacted COVID-19. Marjorie Taylor Greene has encouraged the killing of her fellow representatives on social media. Why are we letting Marjorie Taylor Greene's crazy conspiracy theories represent Northwest Georgia in Washington? This is embarrassing. What happened to responsibility and reason? What is happening to democracy? If anyone can hold office and set agendas, we're doomed."
"Marjorie Taylor Greene sure did get a lot of coverage in Friday’s Dalton Democratic paper. That lets you know she’s doing something right."
"I don’t care if Greene 'liked' the posts advocating violence herself, or if her friends managing her page did it. They were speaking for her. They were her friends. This means that they felt pretty comfortable representing her opinion and knew her well enough to assume that’s how she would feel. But even if they didn’t, she’s associated herself closely with these people. Who your friends are says a whole lot about who you are. I also have yet to hear her denounce any of the violence that has been perpetrated or called for."
"It's possible electing someone who moved into the district right before the election because she thought it would be easier to win was a bad idea."
"Those of you that have never experienced any form of stress just wait until after four years of old Joe Biden and I guarantee that it will certainly be happening to you."
"Trump owns Mitch McConnell and the Republican Party."
"About removing the Johnston statue: Good riddance! This action will vindicate those who have felt oppressed for years."
"Headline on the third page of today's Atlanta Journal-Constitution: 'CDC finds scant spread of virus if masks are worn.' 'Social distancing and other measures make all the difference.' How about it, Commissioners Jones and Robbins? We have been patiently waiting for over two weeks now. Where is your proof that masks do not work? Have you considered sending it to the CDC so they can update their recommendations? When will you share it with your constituents?"
"Both Commissioners Barry Robbins and Greg Jones felt like there was enough space between themselves and others to take off their mask, even though they both walked past signs saying masks required inside City Hall. Next time I get pulled over for speeding, I’ll tell the officer I felt like I could speed safely even though I had seen the posted speed limit. Wish these two were gone and Lynn Laughter was still our commissioner. She had common sense for the safety of citizens."
"I find it odd that the commissioners can blow millions of dollars with little or no discussion with the taxpayers and receive almost no comment, but this mask deal is blowing up the Forum. Mr. Editor, just let it go, it’s getting boring."
