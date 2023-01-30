“Stop getting all your info from Fox News and Facebook. Both spread ignorance faster and wider than COVID or any other disease.”
“CNN dropped a truth bomb on adoring fans of President Biden. It seems the president was unwilling to agree to the search of his Wilmington home until the Department of Justice threatened to obtain a warrant to do so. So much for his ‘willing cooperation.’”
“The classified documents in Joe Biden’s former office actually were discovered before the Nov. 8 midterm elections, but the Justice Department didn’t announce anything until weeks later. Just standard operating procedure, I’m sure. Joe Biden and the media made out that Donald Trump’s holding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate was a massive scandal. Now it turns out that Biden was sitting on what appears to be reams of classified documents going back not only to his eight years as vice president but his 36 years as a senator. The tone has shifted. The media is now in a mad dash to add ‘context’ to the Joe Biden documents to create a distinction between the no good, guilty Trump and good ol’ Joe, who clearly just made honest mistakes.”
“Of course Mike Pence gladly handed over alleged classified documents. He knew there was nothing but zilch there and it made him out to be a frustrated, would-be hero.”
“What is the point of snow if it doesn’t get you out of school?”
“I just talked to some of the school-age kids in my neighborhood. I’m here to tell you that they don’t approve of your time frame for your snow wish. Snow Saturday and gone Sunday ain’t gonna fly!”
“The Republicans are not going to cut Social Security payments. They are going to try to increase Social Security payments from higher income payers. This is necessary to keep Social Security solvent.”
“To the person buying eggs in Delano: Wouldn’t the cost of gas to drive there offset the savings on the eggs?”
“Censorship of conservative news platforms is alive and thriving. After DirectTV deplatformed conservative OAN last year, they have now removed Newsmax, cutting off 13.5 million subscribers. DirectTV is primarily owned by AT&T.”
“Take a look at what’s going on in Florida where books are being removed from classrooms. DeSantis will be running for president and will want to do the same on the national level. Actively crippling the education system and making teachers’ lives even more difficult. The same people that voted for Marjorie Taylor Greene to sit back and collect a check will be voting for him too.”
“To the person(s) doing night shooting in the Collins and Ridge Road area, deer season is out. You’re shooting in populated neighborhoods and surrounding heavily-traveled roads. You are dangerous!”
“Management should share the blame. If you carefully select your most aggressive officers and put them on a special squad called Scorpion and tell them their job is to attack violent crime in neighborhoods and they run out of violent crime one night and suddenly their jobs on the elite squad seem threatened, they just might create a reason to keep themselves on the job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.