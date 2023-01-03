“Currently, inflation is the highest it’s been in 40 years and the U.S. Congress continues to fail in every ‘government service’ they have shoved down our throats while overspending our tax dollars. Our current president is a shining example of a corrupt, unethical freeloader that has never had a plan except to live on public handouts and is someone who can’t even finish a sentence without losing his train of thought. and they all want Americans to believe that they can be trusted with a government-run healthcare system?”
“Does anyone know of a good wash and fold laundry service in Dalton?”
“On Dec. 30 John Stossel claims (privately-funded) charity is better than government, then rambles on to say when government- funded ‘charity’ is/was run well it worked. Then rambles further to say some private charities are run poorly and can be worse than government. He seems to make the point that any well-run charity with the goal of helping people is good. I think that at this point in time there is a place for all of them, as long as they are well run and audited. But the point he tries to make about capitalism always creating jobs and using Elon Musk as an example is poorly thought out. Musk has wantonly eliminated thousands of jobs just to satisfy his ego. Unfortunately, that is not uncommon in unregulated capitalism.”
“I agree with the Forum commenter that the Afghanistan people and Vietnamese could not get enough people to stay and fight. The leader of Afghanistan was out of there with his millions of dollars in three days. Zelenskyy refused all offers to leave. We need those people to put Russia in their place and we and other democracies should support the effort.”
“I’m wondering if those people that called into the Forum saying look at how Biden has lowered the price of gas are the same ones that said the president can’t cause gas to go up.”
“To the person bragging about running Trump down since 2016, you’ve been telling lies because you got your information from the left-wing media.”
“We are so dependent on China I’m surprised we haven’t started letting them make our money for us.”
“I’d like to make a comment concerning the raise we got with Social Security, one of the highest we’ve had in years. I thank God, I thank the president, whoever was behind this, but the person that made the comment it’s not going to help them, I’m sorry. I don’t know what kind of debt you’re in. I’m on Social Security as well and it will help me.”
“I’m a Republican, always have been. But I think if the government is going to pass laws to force women to have babies they don’t want the government should pay for them until they’re 18. Sounds like a fair deal to me.”
“The Republicans taking over the House of Representatives has gotten off to a terrific start, wouldn’t you say?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.