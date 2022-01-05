Today's Forum for Jan. 5

"Commendations and much appreciation to members of the Dalton Utilities crew who braved a freezing windstorm in the wee hours of Monday, Jan. 2, to restore downed power lines. I don't know how you did it, but we had power (and heat) by daybreak. Coffee never tasted so good! Many thanks. You are our heroes!"
"Those of you who keep disparaging Joe Biden are reminded that he is not the danger to America, because it's the citizenry that's capable of entrusting a man like him with the presidency. The republic can survive a Biden, but it is less likely to survive a multitude like those who made him president."
"Those who think Jan. 6 was an attempt to take away our democracy, what do they think is being done now? It is now happening gradually, but that doesn't count. I get it."
"I was reading in the Forum the other day someone had written what I have been thinking myself when I hear people say God bless America. I think that person hit the nail on the head. If America would bless God and Jesus there would be no need to say God bless America, He would do it anyway. We can not change God's law's to man's laws and expect God's blessings. Just look at what's going on in the world today."
"The two people calling in about being charged for cranberry sauce reminds me of a restaurant in Middle Tennessee that I ate in 1989 that had the audacity to charge me 25 cents for Heinz 57 sauce because I wasn't putting it on a hamburger. Not only did I refuse to pay it but I never went back to that place and bad-mouthed them to everybody I knew."
"My New Year's resolution is to never make another New Year's resolution. This way I won't be disappointed when I break them in mid-January."
"A little bit sad that so many people are not trustworthy that they're claiming they have COVID, the salaried people so they can get a longer five-day vacation because you don't have to have proof that you have COVID so you just get five more days added on your vacation during the holidays."
"The increase in this virus again is just getting out of hand. I don't understand why people won't get the vaccine. They have all kinds of excuses for it, but it seems to me that the excuse would not be as well planned as life or death. They need those shots so this virus can go down again, maybe even go away, I don't know."
"Why are most items in the convenience stores not priced?"
"Whitfield County needs to clean all of their ditches out. I've never seen so many leaves, limbs and garbage in all my life. There's no place for the water to go except out in the road."
"When the Atlanta Falcons start winning again, and it's going to start happening soon, all of these haters will be the first ones to jump back on the bandwagon claiming they have been Falcons fans all of their lives."
"In response to the comments about the anti-science folks and COVID, when I listen to the daily newscasts all I hear is the science of fear."
