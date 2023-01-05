“I can’t for the life of me understand how anyone can still support Donald Trump.”
“Best news ever! Nancy is history!”
“You’re wrong. I been running down Trump since 2016, not because of some left-wing news, but simply because he is a loser, everything he touches turns sour, mostly because he can’t keep his big mouth shut.”
“President Biden has nothing to do with the price of gas, but as long as you people keep slapping stickers on gas pumps, I’m going to keep taking to The Forum to rub your face in it.”
“I wish Christians would live their lives in such a way that people would be drawn to their faith, rather than try and browbeat people into joining their churches.”
“If there is a woman of child-bearing age in this country who doesn’t know how not to get pregnant in this sex-crazed nation, that is an abject failure of parenting and education. One of the stupidest comments I heard after abortion was declared a state issue was ‘Oh, no! This will affect our sons.’ Well, duh! It takes two to create a pregnancy. Educate your children.”
“Can full body armor be purchased at sporting goods stores? Those of us along Collins Road, Riverbend Park and the south bypass need to buy them because of the gun shooting going on. Too dangerous. This shooting needs to be done at a safe inside/outside range and not around our homes and roads heavily traveled.”
“Biden telling the GOP that the House speaker nonsense isn’t his problem is exactly right. I tell my kids to ‘work it out amongst yourselves’ when they are arguing over stupid stuff, too. Don’t want a circus? Don’t elect clowns.”
“During one of the many rounds of voting for the House speaker, Republican Matt Gaetz cast his vote for Donald Trump, then cackled about it with Marjorie Taylor Greene. If that doesn’t prove that Gaetz is not a serious politician, then I don’t know what does.”
“The more Lauren Boebert speaks, the dumber our nation looks.”
“Kevin McCarthy lives by the old adage ‘If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try, try, etc., again.’”
“After the second time I’m turned down when I ask a lady out, I move on. Face it, Kevin, the Republicans just aren’t that into you.”
“According to msn.com, Georgians lost 288 guns and Alabamians lost 1,011 guns in 2021. How do you just lose a gun, let alone that many? Gun crazy people got something going on so they can claim they need more guns to protect themselves.”
“President Biden has finally agreed to make a trip to the southern U.S. border. Is he checking boxes in preparation for another presidential bid in 2024?”
“Well, folks, the Atlanta Falcons are going to finish the season under .500 once again. How long will it take before this franchise wises up and gets competent people to run the show?”
“I’d like to wish good luck to Chatsworth’s own Ladd McConkey as he and the Bulldogs go for back-to-back championships on Monday. I’ve never met him, but after seeing how he went out of his way to surprise that 10-year-old boy on Christmas Day, he’s got a fan for life in me.”
