“Well, Kevin McCarthy and his Republican Party are proving how united they are. Good ole GOP.”
“All those politicians who ran on ‘Drain the Swamp’? They are now trying to abolish the Office of Congressional Ethics. You got had, Republicans.”
“I told you liberal Democrats this Jan. 6 committee was a waste of time. They couldn’t force Donald Trump to do anything.”
“I have a question for the Forum contributor who was angry that Musk was cutting jobs at Twitter: Are you equally angry that Amazon has announced plans to cut 18,000 jobs?”
“I live in the Rainbow Estates of the Dawnville community and want to know why we were targeted with seven outages over the Christmas holidays. I understand TVA had a rolling process but you cannot tell me that rolling means seven outages in one neighborhood. To me that is targeting, not rolling. So please, let me know what is going on.”
“In response to the food stamps comment, I ran into the same problem with my state health retirement insurance plan. After being bounced around to several representatives, the last one I spoke with was obviously working from home because I swear I could hear noises which sounded like chickens clucking in the background. and guess what? This person could not help me either. It took several more calls to make the right connection for a simple request. I was wondering if anybody else was having problems and obviously they are.”
“Did you actually think Washington, D.C., worked for you?”
“Some people who are only dependent on electrical power might want to think about getting a kerosene heater as a supplement or if their power went out to help keep them warm. The heaters are more efficient now and clean burning. All safety precautions should be followed, of course.”
“Liberal mayors up north and out west have been hollering for years that they were sanctuary cities. ‘Come to our town and we’ll give you everything you need.’ and now they are coming, and coming in large numbers, all of the sudden they’ve decided ‘Maybe that was a bad idea.’ Well, that’s too bad. They won’t get any sympathy from me. As my grandmother used to say: ‘The chickens are coming home to roost.’ and they laid an egg.”
“I could care less about President Trump’s taxes. He has still done a lot more for this country than this liberal socialist Joe Biden has ever or ever will do.”
“All you people out there in Forum Land constantly berating Dalton’s restaurants. A friend of mine and I go out to eat once a week — we have been doing this for a year — we get a good meal every time we go and the restaurants are all reasonably priced. But if you want to drive 30 miles to have your tires slashed and your car broken into, be my guest. I’m certainly not going to stop you. Your insurance company will thank you for it.”
