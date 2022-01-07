Today's Forum for Jan. 7

"Did it ever occur to Michael Reagan that the people who asked to be moved away from him in the restaurant were moving away from him and not the virus? Also, what exactly is the signal for 'My mother's crazy. Don't worry about her'?"
"Equivocating the George Floyd demonstrations with the attack on the nation's capital is the very definition of false equivalency. If you believe that they are the same, you either don't want to hear, or don't want to accept, the undeniable evidence to the contrary."
"Where is this 'democracy' that U.S. Democrats keep whining about? It certainly isn't this country, because our founders went to great lengths to form a 'democratic republic,' a representative form of government that is a far cry from a democracy."
"What kind of person would vote for Biden? It says a lot more about the kind of person who would vote for a man like Donald Trump."
"Republicans, save your party. Address the 6th of January honestly. The world is watching and it knows the difference between tourists and terrorists -- and so do you."
"Can Marjorie Taylor Greene's congregation really not see that she's nothing more than a political televangelist? Emergency Twitter ban money? There's a sucker born every minute. And apparently they were all born in MTG's congressional district. And they think Democrats are sheep? That's what you call irony."
"Chick-fil-A needs to move to a larger location or open the doors. I almost got hit in the parking lot."
"Whoever is elected president in 2024 should shut down Twitter and Instagram if they have to send in the Army in their offices."
"Of all the things that happened in 2021, you left out their favorite phrase: 'We're offended.'"
"To the person who wanted to know what Marjorie Taylor Greene has done, she has singlehandedly made Republicans and Democrats comment about her in the Forum every day, something nobody else has done."
"To the person that was touting the low unemployment rate in Georgia under Biden, can you please tell me what policies of his have contributed to this low number?"
"My big wish for 2022 is the Republicans take back the House and the Senate. That way they can tie Biden's hands so he can no longer do any damage to this country."
"In response to the comment about having problems with 411, yes, I do that as well. You want a number, you call in and expect to get results and they don't know what you're talking about. They keep rattling on different names and such and you never get your number. It's not like it used to be. Sometimes they'll put you on customer service and they still don't know what they're doing."
"Did you people get that magnificent phone book the other day that looks like how TV Guide used to be? You can't read it. It's too little. I don't know why they make it so small like that. You know where mine went? In the garbage."
