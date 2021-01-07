Today's Forum for Jan. 8

"If the people storming Congress on Wednesday had been Democrats, would it have been called a riot or a peaceful protest by the news media?"
"Welcome to Washington, D.C., Sens. Warnock and Ossoff!"
"Congratulations to Sens. Warnock and Ossoff! Looking forward to fixing the damage of the outgoing administration and making America even better!"
"To all the Republicans who did not vote in the presidential election or in the Senate runoffs, do not complain about all the damage the Democrats are going to do to our country now. You only have yourselves to blame for not doing your part. Look in the mirror and see whose fault it is."
"As a lifelong Democrat I would like to sincerely thank Donald J. Trump. We couldn’t have done it without you."
"I am over 65 and got my COVID vaccine this morning at the Whitfield County Health Department. Everyone at the center was so nice and thoughtful to the elderly assembled to receive the shots. Many thanks to the Whitfield County Health Department for being so organized and efficient, making the whole experience so pleasant!"
"In response to the North Georgia Health District article in Wednesday's Daily Citizen-News which provided COVID-19 vaccine appointment information. The North Georgia Health District website listed in the article for making appointments includes a two-month calendar for checking availability. On Thursday, the next day, no appointment availability showed no matter which day you clicked on. The website crashed shortly afterward. As an alternative I dialed the phone number listed for appointments. The response there was 'There are 44 calls ahead of you.' I'm sure the health department is doing the best that they can. It seems to be a case of not enough nurses to handle the demand. This problem may be alleviated after the vaccine arrives at the local health providers."
"Mmmhmmm. Those Trump supporters really are decent, law-abiding citizens. Says no one after Jan. 6. Guess they were saving up for the big one?"
"Many people say our country is headed toward socialism. When a clearly defeated president tries to fraudulently overturn the election and make void millions of Americans' votes and undermine the free democratic election process and is trying to establish himself as emperor, is that not socialism?"
"I am ashamed of our House representative for voting in support of a coup. Marjorie Taylor Greene should resign today and beg the forgiveness of everyone she meets on the trip home."
"Call me cynical if you want, but the Washington riot on Wednesday stopped the Electoral College objections in the Senate like slamming a door. Now who would want that?"
"I reckon the election mudslinging is over for awhile. Now back to the pill-pushing drug companies' commercials with funeral music playing in the background."
"Currently, I’d bet that President-elect Joe Biden is not very happy at all. The expectations of him are now very high, and he no longer has a built-in excuse for why he can’t do all the crazy things on the progressives’ chore list. He will not be able to do, as he so often does, the avoiding accountability for any of his many failings. He will most likely have to spend most of the duration of his term trying to navigate the very choppy waters between his party’s moderates and its progressives. In short, he and his team now own the government and everything it does, and that’s never really a good place to be, nor is it sustainable for any length of time."
