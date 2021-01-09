Today's Forum for Jan. 9-10

"When I see local law enforcement officers cheering on the terrorist attack on our Capitol and saying they wish they were there with them, this caused me loss of respect for those officers. Our law enforcement officers should not be helping spread conspiracy theories for the president or anyone. I hope they are dealt with."
"I saw the Daily Citizen-News called a liberal rag for accurately reporting the results of the election, and I don't even know where we as a people go from here. If people are dismissing facts they don't like as partisan, what hope is left?"
"Trump enablers, you own this."
"After 2020 we are now shocked by violence?"
"I was told to call the (888) number to schedule an appointment for my COVID vaccination. First call had 28 ahead of me, second call was 17. After a short wait the lady told me they weren't taking any appointments until Monday. The next day I read in the paper that I can get one today. The government isn't very good at anything, except for collecting taxes."
"Republicans keep talking about socialism. They almost created a dictatorship by Congress not doing their jobs of checks and balances. They created a monster by letting Trump do whatever he wanted to do by breaking laws and unethical conduct. They let him think that he was above the law. They created this monster and were surprised when the monster came out. The man isn't fit for office and never was. Why were and are there so many people following and upholding this unfit man with no morals values, selfish, mentally unstable monster?"
"Mrs. Greene absolutely scares me to death!"
"I think our schools should go virtual until all teachers are vaccinated. Talk about being on the frontline!"
"How many locals traveled to Washington to participate in the attempted overthrow of our government?"
"I say remove POTUS from office, even if it's just two weeks shy of the end of his term of office. Do you really want someone with the temperament of an impetuous third-grade bully who just invited thousands to attack Congress (domestic terrorism if you ask me) to have ongoing access to nuclear codes? Nope, after Wednesday's attack, he should be placed under observation and he should be held culpable for his actions."
"Knowing that as much as 60% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, how many people around town have been unknowingly exposed by the those who carelessly attended Trump's rally?"
"I am a Christian conservative and I will not sit down, I will not shut up, and I will not be afraid to speak up for what's right and true according to God's word. If the liberals and the left don't like that, they will just have to get over it."
"All of the sudden, 2020 doesn't look all that bad anymore."
"I can't believe that Twitter has banned President Trump. They want to silence us, but we will make sure our voices are heard."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.