“Does anybody know where I can take some knives and scissors to get them sharpened?”
“To the person who ‘would like to ask these assessors something.’ A little information about how local government works: Assessors have nothing to do with how much your property taxes are. Assessors simply assess the value of your property based on the current real estate market. Then the county commissioners, people that you vote into office, take that information and decide if/when to increase or decrease your property taxes. If you are unhappy with the way the process has been handled that is where you need to place your blame, not with the people just doing their job.”
It isn’t just the county commissioners but the school board (which typically accounts for three-fourths of someone’s tax bill) and, if you live in Dalton and Varnell, the city councils that set the tax rates. Cohutta and Tunnel Hill don’t have a property tax. Your assessment might go up, but depending on where these elected bodies set their tax rates your actual tax bill could go up or down or stay the same.
“To the person who called in about the assessors and talking about the young folks with kids, what about the old folks that’s got health problems that can’t afford groceries. What about them?”
“I sometimes avoid crosswalks because Dalton drivers have a nasty habit of not looking before they turn. You wouldn’t think this would be a problem, what with the limited visibility and nominal 25 mile per hour speed limit downtown, but you would be laughably wrong.”
“Are there no noise ordinances for cars in Dalton or have the police simply decided enforcing them isn’t worth their time?”
The city of Dalton does have a noise ordinance that applies to cars. In various sections it specifically mentions radios, exhausts, vehicle defects and other types of noise. Loud noise is defined as anything that can be heard 100 feet away from the origin of the noise. In addition, Georgia Code 40-8-71 covers exhaust systems for vehicles and has a section concerning excessive noise of vehicle exhausts. Again, that’s defined as noise that can be heard 100 feet away.
“I just saw on the morning news where the Supreme Court made a ruling on the college admissions, affirmative action. Finally they made the right decision based on your brain and not the color of your skin.”
“Mr. Wingfield is right, we do need huge changes in public education. School should be year-round and timed to coincide with parents’ work schedules, and teachers should be paid a lot more.”
“Once again, just a huge thanks to all of those people who couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Hillary Clinton because ‘but her emails!’”
“Serious question. Have we ever had a U.S. representative who owned a store that sold personalized ball caps, coffee mugs and autographed photos of themselves before?”
“Republicans are very serious about addressing the topic of illegal immigration, so I have to ask: When are you moving out of Dalton and giving the land back to the Cherokee? Or does that not count?”
“The Biden administration is so far out of touch they’re actually bragging about the economy.”
“Our beloved president abruptly stands up and walks off the set of a live television interview. I guess he’s gone from Sleepy Joe to Walkaway Joe.”
“Proof of Biden’s criminal activity is coming, trust me. So are Trump’s taxes and healthcare plan. Give me a break.”
“Biden is supporting transgender people because they are human beings who deserve to be able to live full, happy lives. What’s horrifying is that Republicans have once again decided to cynically foment hate against a tiny, powerless percentage of the population because they have no answers for any problems facing America.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.