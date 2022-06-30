“Congratulations to Bryan McAllister. There is not a more deserving person or a nicer man than him. He is truly an example of a gentleman and a valued community member.”
“To comment on the letter to the editor in the June 25 paper regarding Patricia Rivers, I would just like to say ditto. She was an amazing lady and a fine human being.”
“After all the hard work, time and heart that Alice Ensley put into the Big Red Reads summer reading program, I am pleased to see that the Dalton Public Schools system is continuing the program.”
“To help reduce our individual rancor and improve public discourse, I would like to ask professed Christians to read aloud and to actively abide by the following words stated in verses 3:28 and 5:14-15 in the Bible’s Book of Galatians. I’m also sure there are similar expressions presented in other religions.”
“Ina Fay Manly managed to find every negative stereotype in today’s youth and has used them to paint, with a very broad brush, a very distorted picture. It’s not that those negative, irresponsible and mean behaviors don’t exist, but they don’t even come close to representing today’s young people. If the teens she knows exhibit only bad behavior, then she needs to broaden her horizons and get to know the upstanding young people that I know, who by the way, are in the majority. If you look for the bad, you will, no doubt, find it.”
“’Let them in, they aren’t here to hurt me’ is dereliction of duty from the president who is sworn to protect the country. Trump was only trying to protect his power. He had no interest in America.”
“To the person upset with the environment at funeral homes. I hope people have a good time celebrating my death. It certainly is sad when someone dies but there is nothing wrong with celebrating their life. When I die I will be in a better place and I want people to celebrate that. I suggest you relax and let people honor the life of their loved ones the way they see fit.”
“In response to the person speaking about disrespecting at funerals, I agree with that person. When people go to a viewing or a funeral, it should be a somber, quiet time. Yes, you can speak, you can talk, but you don’t need to laugh and go on just like you’re out at a reunion or a party or something. I’ve seen that happen and it’s sad.”
“To the person imploring SCOTUS to return God to the schools, do you realize no one has the power to keep God out of the schools?”
“When the Democrats introduce a bill and Republicans block it, it’s probably because it’s filled with so much pork you forget what the original bill was.”
“Most people actually prefer to be wrong than to read the Constitution.”
“You know he was a good guy with a gun because his gun was on his hip.”
“To the person that wanted to know if the person was a good guy or a bad guy that was carrying his gun openly, those are good guys. They carry their gun openly. That way if a crazy person enters the store going to shoot people, they’ll shoot him first and you’ll have time to run.”
“This is to the one who thinks that Trump, Greene and Herschel Walker couldn’t hold no office. If they thought that they could do a better job, why don’t you run for one and see? Or did you and found out you couldn’t get nowhere?”
“To the person who seems to be unsure as to the definition of a do-gooder Republican, it’s anyone who doesn’t adhere to the basic, core principles of the Republican Party. We’re not interested in middle-of-the-roaders and centrists. and we will spend any amount of money necessary to see that there aren’t any after the upcoming election.”
“Way to go, Supreme Court! About time that you did something right.”
“I agree, turning the old Downtowner into apartments is a great idea. I think it’s a great location. What I hope to see is these would be affordable apartments for people. If they’re going to be sky high, we’ve still got so many people that can’t find a place where they can afford to live.”
