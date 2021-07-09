Today's Forum for July 10/11

"Thank you for publishing the tender, heartbreaking stories of the young men from here who died in Vietnam. The remembrances of their friends and families have painted a picture of their lives. Hopefully their grieving friends and family will have some comfort in knowing that this community now knows of their fathers, sons, brothers, cousins, uncles and friends."
"Here's a shoutout to the fine crew of the Whitfield County Public Works at the Tunnel Hill Civil War battlefield. They are clearing the creek, and have pulled out the footbridge that was washed downstream in the April 12, 2020, deluge. It has been put back in its place in time for the September Civil War reenactment and the visits by local schoolchildren. Nice job!"
"Where is Stacey Abrams' place? Governor. That's her place."
"To the person wanting to know how Stacey Abrams got the $1.4 million homes, she didn't cheat, she didn't steal and she didn't lie. She worked for it, OK."
"I think every parent in America needs to be very concerned about what their children are being taught in schools. Apparently, America is the worst country in the world and this is what teachers, especially professors in college, are teaching our kids."
"Beer and wine with fried chicken, apple pie and peach cobbler doesn't sound very appetizing to me. They must be having trouble getting customers."
"The paper that had the article on Bill Dwight, kudos, kudos. It was well-written."
"I'm glad to see the soldiers who went over to Vietnam are finally getting some recognition. It was not declared a war, but they were over there fighting, dying, leaving their loved ones behind and doing as they were ordered and yet nobody cared a thing about them. When they came back, they were disrespected. They weren't treated like soldiers. They suffered. Their families suffered. I'm really glad to see that there is some recognition for the soldiers who lost their lives in Vietnam."
"The reader who had the excellent comment about Melania Trump not being on the cover of Vogue magazine, that's because people that run the publishing world are a bunch of spoiled, privileged elitists who wouldn't give the average person like you and me the time of day. People need to start calling out these people for what they are."
"To the Q Cells commenter. The 'profit' examples you noted are not profits. Those are operating expenses. Profits are realized only after those expenses are paid and that money goes overseas. The Q Cells expense side of the ledger is considerably less than it would otherwise be due to all the freebies handed out by Whitfield County."
"Can we, at long last, admit that drugs won the war on drugs and stop sending people to jail? So many lives destroyed ... for nothing."
"To the person who said Donald Trump was our greatest president, I don't think he/she knows much about our history and presidents like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, etc. Donald Trump has done more to divide our country than anyone has done. And yes, I am a Republican who voted for Trump twice but would never again vote for him!"
