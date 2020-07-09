Today's Forum for July 10

"A few Saturdays ago I stopped at the McDonald's near Lowe's. It was hot and I was tired. When I went to pay I was told my lunch had been paid for. The buyer was driving a black truck and treated 10 or so cars to lunch. It was a wonderful surprise. Thank you to the black truck buyer!"
"To the lady that let me in front of her at the free fruit box giveaway on June 29, thank you very much. Also thank you to the party that paid for my meal at the Cracker Barrel. Thank you both and may God bless each one of you."
"Why does the Department of Public Health keep changing minimum number of cases on sections of COVID cases by county? For example, on July 6 you needed to have 6,000-odd positive cases to be marked as red. Now, you have to have 7,000-odd positive cases. These changes constantly happen to keep fewer counties marked as 'red.' This is a visual trick. Come on, DPH, be honest and quit shifting the minimum markers upward. We’re not dumb — well, not all of us, anyway!"
"Thanks for reminding me of the Johnston mural. I'll put it on my list of things to change."
"Maybe the United Daughters of the Confederacy could hold an auction for the statue of Gen. Johnston to the highest bidder. They would obtain proceeds for their organization and the statue would be moved and in the possession of someone who would appreciate it. Win-win solution."
"Mr. Martin misses the point entirely. Moving the monument isn't an attempt to hide history. It is simply acknowledging that we've moved on and no longer celebrate Dalton's role in the Confederate rebellion and Jim Crow that followed. We get to choose who our heroes are, and Johnston simply isn't one. Move it to a museum and put something in its place we can all be proud of."
"So Old Joe is back in the local news. Waiting to hear about ongoing efforts by those who demanded he be moved to do the real work. Have they raised the money to get an estimate of moving costs? How about raising the money to actually move him? Or are they assuming taxpayers should pay?"
"Kayleigh McEnany makes 'Baghdad Bob' look truthful in comparison."
"The anti-mask comments on your Facebook page are ... certainly something."
“'Most City Council members against mask mandate.' Council member Harlan stated she’s 'not sure how the mechanics of a mask mandate would work.' Here’s how it can work: City, state and federal leaders should lead! Tell the citizens what to do for the greater good of the people or watch infection and death rates continue to soar and place unrealistic burdens on healthcare workers, the medically fragile and the aged."
"Will the Varnell, Tunnel Hill, Chatsworth and Cohutta councils/mayors make the difficult decision that Dalton is shirking? Without masks, citizens will continue to get ill and die. Wake up, leaders, numbers don’t lie! Make decisions that save people’s lives, not your place on council seats."
"Yeah, what Walnut Avenue is missing is more development. Sigh."
"Putin annexed Crimea while Obama was president in 2014. Putin's lapdog."
"If Biden gets elected and the Republicans keep the Senate nothing will happen. And given what we have in Washington that would be a good thing."
