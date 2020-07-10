Today's Forum for July 11-12

"The only reason Dalton is not mandating the wearing of masks is simple. They would have the local businesses, especially eating establishments, up in arms because of lost revenues. It's all about the money."
"In regards to the column 'Charter schools and their enemies,' I refuse to listen as you compare the success of kids in charter schools to those in public schools as though we are somehow talking about the same schools. Public schools cannot pick and choose students, cannot require anything of parents aside from attendance (and even that is a battle sometimes) and cannot make their own rules. This is not comparing apples to apples. To put it simply, we are comparing children in charter schools who have parents who care (otherwise you don’t try to find a better school) to those in public schools, many of whom have sorry excuses for parents. A parent who cares about education can overcome the shortcomings of just about any school. It’s not the schools themselves that are better."
"Although the chains are locked and tied across the door, the Dalton Depot is still the central focal point of much of downtown. Why would the city allow the current owners to allow the landscape to become a blight? Why would they allow the building's non-historic vinyl siding to deteriorate, then blow into the roads and clutter the train tracks? It's time this eyesore is torn down."
"If getting free things from the government is all the Forum reader took away from studying the protests, then it’s easy to understand why race relations in this country are such a mess. I think it’s a matter of seeing what he wants to see."
"I have used Lakeshore Park for jogging since it was built. The people now use the jogging track for skateboarding and bicycling, which is dangerous for walkers and joggers. It also destroys the track surface. The rec department says there is nothing they can do to enforce the rules. Why build parks at taxpayer expense when we do not maintain what we have?"
"It's really comforting to know that so many people in Dalton love the flag, America and the president."
"On the contrary, a good many folks in this community do read the Daily Citizen-News. They just possess the ability to arrive at their own conclusions and make their own decisions."
"The study of history is beneficial to any society because it helps us understand how the past connects us to present day."
"Hats off to Canada. They have a leader who's kind of got things under control with the pandemic. I sure wish it wasn't so hard to become a Canadian citizen."
"You better hope that Trump has another four years because if Biden is elected you can be sure that this country is going to be in worse shape. Before this virus came about, the economy was up, things were going great, Trump had done so much for the country. When this virus happened, it was not Trump's fault. You know that. Everybody knows that. Quit trying to blame that on him."
"Joe Biden may have seen his shadow, but if we have four more years of Trump we're doomed."
"Well, Mary Trump verified what everybody with any sense was thinking about Donald."
"Say what you will about Gen. Sherman, good or bad. First and foremost, he was a soldier trained to follow orders. He did not have the luxury of questioning them. He did what he felt necessary to end the war in a timely and efficient way."
