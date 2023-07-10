“Live and let live. No one is an island unto himself. Until we come together, one mind, one accord, things will stay the same. If someone’s house is on fire never say ‘My house is safe, I’m fine.’ Give your opinion. Say ‘Get out of the fire.’ Helping hands can heal a broken heart. I’ve known a special friend that only had one hand because he lost one during the war. He received a Purple Heart. He lived a joyful life.”
“Dear Lord, how long do we have to suffer through the loud boomers? It’s been a week since we’ve all had a peaceful evening in our area and sleep comes from exhaustion of late nights awake and early morning getting up for work. So many agree the fireworks have gotten totally out of hand and our law officials need to do something about it.”
“I really hope they don’t put a roundabout at Highway 2 and 201 in Varnell because I’ll be dizzy when I walk into the Dollar Store.”
“I’ll have two words for Biden if he visits Dalton: ‘Go home!’”
“Biden’s slogan of let us finish this job scares me.”
“What we need to do in Ukraine is quit paying them with taxpayers’ money and give them some of Joe and Hunter Biden’s money. They got more than what we got.”
“This presidency won’t get serious about stopping drugs from crossing the border even after drugs have been found in the White House.”
“After reading Dick Polman’s column in Saturday’s paper I really believe that he has the worst case of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ that I’ve ever seen.”
“I think people who vote straight Democrat or straight Republican ticket just because of the party is not right. I vote for the person, not the party, and I would never vote for Donald Trump under any circumstances.”
“I cannot believe some of these amounts that are given to these athletes. Here this guy’s getting $120 million for four years just to run around on a court and play, he’s just out there playing. There’s no worth to it, it’s just a playing game and he’s getting paid that kind of money. That’s ridiculous.”
“I spent part of Independence Day reading the Declaration of Independence. That founding document says our rights are given to us by our creator and not by some power-hungry structure of man that wants to tell us how we are to think, believe and feel about everything, even the proper vocabulary to use.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene represents the people of the 14th District and she’s just like us whether you like it or not.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene was ousted from the influential conservative group the Freedom Caucus. Now if District 14 voters will finally wake up it would go a long way toward cleaning up the stain she has left on the Republican Party.”
“I’ll never understand why our legislators folded like a cheap umbrella over school vouchers unless of course they are in the hip pocket of the ‘sacred’ teachers union.”
“Your imagination must be pretty good to melt glaciers with it. Trust me, your imagination isn’t good enough to come up with what is happening to the planet because of global warming.”
“’The Earth has changed temperature before so global warming isn’t real’ is like saying your debit card can’t be declined because that account had money in it in 2017.”
“Every serious person knows man-made global warming is real, and it’s hurting us now. The only people who pretend they don’t are getting paid to say so, and even they are getting rare.”
“Decades ago the NRA was all about gun safety and training. But since then, and certainly now, their mission is solely to lobby and spend big money opposing even reasonable and safety-related gun control legislation.”
“The NRA is a lobbying group that has championed ‘Guns everywhere all the time with no restrictions!’ There is a lot of blood on their hands.”
