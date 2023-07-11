“I want to make a comment concerning in Marietta and Macon about these hate groups that went into the synagogues of the Jews, in front of them and marching and disrespecting those folks. I don’t know why in the world does anybody want to hate Jews or hate any human being. and who gives them the right? Who are they? They’re not God, they’re not creating one human being on this Earth. ...Who in the world after all these Americans went and fought Hitler in World War II and their ancestors died in that war and yet still they’re coming over here with hate in their heart ... . You got to be kidding me. God said, ‘I’ll separate the sheep from the goats.’ and believe that he will do that.”
“I’d like to know if this Mike Ewton’s parents were Dot and Jack Ewton because I worked with them at Crown Cotton Mill years ago back in the early ‘60s.”
Whitfield County Schools Superintendent Mike Ewton said: “Dorothy ‘Dot’ and Dennis ‘Jack’ Ewton were my paternal grandparents. They both worked many years in the cotton mill and also in the chenille and carpet manufacturing industries.
“I believe a person wearing a helmet defending our country is worth way more than a person defending a football. God bless America.”
“Joe Biden, stay away from Dalton, Georgia.”
“Why is it that you meet so many people, especially pickup trucks that are pulling trailers, that are across the double line by a tire width? It just don’t make sense to me why they do that.”
“Why is a black cat considered unlucky but a black dog is not?”
“Global warming is what killed off the dinosaurs. The cavemen were building way too many fires.”
“Politicians, commissioners, governors, senators, president, anyone, if they want to impress me they will get better Homeland Security rules because now it’s already scary ... You’re allowing illegals and anyone from any other country to come over here open and freely, doesn’t make sense. We need more security. We need the U.S. military right now to help the Homeland Security and the border. Please get the U.S. military involved in the cartels to help American citizens feel more safe.”
“A grocery store chain in Colorado fired a male employee because he walked out into the parking lot and took a cellphone picture of some people stealing $500 worth of detergent. While he was at it he did manage to get their tag number and one of them has been caught. To go on with the story, if you’re wondering why the cost of everything is so high, stores like this that refuse to try to intervene with shoplifting and let it happen is one reason the prices are as high as they are. The second point I would like to make is he needs to get a lawyer and sue them for wrongful termination. — Charles M. Hyder”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene is not like me at all and frankly it’s insulting that you would group ‘us’ together. Every time she makes the news it’s for something embarrassing or negative. She hasn’t done a single thing for this district since taking office.”
“I’m 73 years old and I just bought a smartphone and that thing is not user friendly. I’m old and don’t remember things like I used to, it takes me an hour and a half to watch ‘60 Minutes.’”
“Years ago I campaigned for legalized whiskey in Whitfield County. The people that campaigned against it said if whiskey and beer was legalized in Whitfield County that there would come a day when people would be sitting on the sidewalks drinking beer and whiskey and we laughed at them. and now I was downtown the other day and people were sitting on the sidewalk drinking beer and whiskey. I guess they were right and I was wrong so somebody should laugh about me.”
