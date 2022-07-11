“I don’t get how Fox News viewers don’t get tired of constantly being taken for fools.”
“To the person who wants to enlighten the willingly ignorant populous: You’re right, the Supreme Court did return the decision on abortion to the states. You’re also right that we get to choose who we elect to govern that state. Which is why Stacey Abrams is about to be our next governor.”
“In reading about the Fourth of July shooting, anyone who would mutilate their face with tattoos must be very defiant and screaming for attention; certainly not hitting on all cylinders. This was not a gun problem; it was about parents incapable of nurturing a child to have love for themselves and respect for others.”
“People never seem to get angry when they sell their house for five times what they bought it for, but heaven forbid the tax man acknowledges that reality.”
“My doctor suggested I try a white noise machine to help me sleep. But I’m pretty sure listening to Fox News will have the opposite effect.”
“Do people still think Biden is acting ‘presidential’ enough?”
“I don’t know how Michael Reagan does it, but he manages to get dumber and dumber. Gun control advocates are not going to take your guns away. They just want some common sense laws that might be able to keep guns out of the hands of deranged young men. The real problem is the NRA who want no restrictions on gun ownership. They use their money and influence to make the politicians beholden to them. It works because the NRA might be their biggest contributor.”
“When will the GIS database be updated with the new assessments? Before I decide whether to appeal, I want to know if once again I’m stuck paying the freight for my neighbors. I get reassessed year after year after year and I have neighbors in bigger houses paying rates from 20 years ago.”
“Just because an Atlanta developer bought the Budgetel Inn and plans to convert it into micro-apartments aimed at young professionals coming to Dalton does not mean the homeless population in Dalton will go away. In fact, they may join all these young professionals downtown and then Dalton can be like San Francisco with so many homeless on the streets, the sidewalks and at the storefronts.”
“If you continue to be a Trump supporter after everything other Republicans and his staff have said about Jan. 6 under oath, in my opinion you can not refer to yourself as a patriot. You have put Donald Trump above your country, so you are a ‘Trumpiot.’”
“With reference to the individual that made a comment about the leaked gun owner list. You stating that the criminal will rob my gun is just not backed by the statistics. Most police officers would state criminals do not want confrontation. I do not lock my doors to keep the criminals out, I lock my doors so I do not have to kill a criminal.”
“That’s really good news about another Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Dalton. I always enjoy eating there.”
“These RINO Republicans on this Jan. 6 committee can kiss their careers goodbye.”
“It’s not enough that you have to go in grocery stores and restaurants or wherever and listen to so much noise and racket that’s called music, now we can’t even watch TV because the music is so loud that it drowns out everything they’re saying. What is this world coming to? Are they music crazy, if that’s what you want to call it?”
“I wonder how many times Biden has violated the Constitution.”
“No one under 60 years old is going to know who Biden is portraying in the gap-toothed Saturday editorial cartoon showing him saying ‘What, me worry?’ You have to know who Alfred E. Neuman was.”
“I’m ready for winter!”
