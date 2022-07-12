“Everyone I know brings explosives to peaceful rallies. Not ...”
“Public confidence in the Supreme Court is very low. Chief Justice Roberts has lost control of his court, and Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett’s pants are on fire.”
“Yes, I am still proud of my vote for Biden. If I had the same two choices today I would still take him again. Or if he is against a Trump wannabe I will still vote for him.”
“I don’t get how CNN and MSNBC viewers don’t get tired of constantly being taken for fools.”
“Biden’s new White House press secretary makes Jen Psaki look good. That’s bad. That’s bad, bad Leroy Brown bad.”
“Joe Biden sounds like a hostage reading a ransom note.”
“In this day and age, we generally can’t put two and two together. We don’t trace things back to an ultimate cause. We just fall back on a narrative which we usually learned from the media or politics. I’m talking about the bad things that happen daily out in the world.”
“I think cops hold themselves in a much higher regard than the general public does.”
“The Democrats’ Jan. 6 investigation is nothing but a show trial, reaching uncorroborated witnesses who are spouting opinions and hearsay evidence with no opportunity with anyone with a pensive nature to cross-examine these witnesses and state anything that might be in conflict. This is not due process. This is a show trial.”
“Joe Biden acts more presidential than Donald Trump ever did on any day.”
“My new property assessment increased by over 50%. I have already sent in my appeal. Everyone should do the same.”
“They sent my tax assessment last week. I’ve lived in the same location and paid taxes for over 47 years. My total assessment went up 48.4%. An extra lot went up 185%. Commissioners say they will readjust but don’t hold your breath. I’m 73 years old and live on Social Security. Hard to keep up.”
“I wouldn’t mind them raising my property taxes, but they should do it every year and not all at one time. I can’t see what they’re spending it on other than walking trails, bike trails, dog trails and parks. They sure aren’t paving the roads, at least not in my neighborhood. Fourteen years since mine has been paved. That sure is a shame on this county.”
“I think the so-called RINO Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee are patriots. I don’t know about their careers at this point, I think some will be fine, but they’re patriots.”
“If you believe that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election without ever seeing a single solitary shred of proof, but think the mountain of evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee that he plotted a coup is ‘fake,’ you might need to lay off the paint chips.”
“All the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t put Humpty back together again. Neither will they be able to keep Donald Trump from running again in 2024 in spite of Liz Cheney and Adam Schiff, not to mention that do-gooder prosecutor in Fulton County, Georgia.”
“How many so-called journalists have been fired from CNN?”
“Great news about a new Chick-fil-A. But it would be even greater if they would come even further up Cleveland Highway to help some of these schools out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.