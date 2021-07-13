Today's Forum for July 13

"Tips for beer and wine not being very appetizing with food. Try zinfandel with the fried chicken; order the red, not the white. Always avoid that sweet tea with your apple pie and peach cobbler. Sweet desserts require a non-sweet beverage. Champagne, cava or sekt are perfect. Enjoy!"
"Why is it that all of the people screaming about a rigged election are fine with gerrymandering, voter suppression and voter purges?"
"George W. Bush tried to give the people of Afghanistan something most of them didn't want."
"I was so upset on the morning of July 5. I was awakened by people going to work and barking dogs. Do people not have respect for those of us who were up most of the night shooting off fireworks?"
"While I disagree with kneeling during the national anthem or turning your back on the flag during an award ceremony, etc., I will support until I die the right to do both of those things. It's what makes us America. I do not want to ever live in a country which requires displays of devotion to the state. And I don't think it will make us look bad to the rest of the world. In fact, some will stare in disbelief and envy that our athletes can do it and not be imprisoned or executed. And they'll wonder what's wrong with the athlete, not with our country."
"Does anyone in town make a good breakfast burrito?"
"In his effort for a free and fair election, and to prove the Dominion voting machines were rigged, why isn't Trump recounting all the votes in states where he won?"
"I had a good laugh today listening to Joe Biden describing the centerpiece of his new Democratic Party emphasis on restraining the nation's most powerful companies and laying out a detailed plan to address what the Biden administration sees as trouble spots across all U.S. industries. For someone like him who has never been a part of any kind of business his entire life is like Lois Lane showing Superman how to fly."
"Amen to Charles Hyder's letter to the editor in the weekend Daily Citizen-News. I, for one, am not going to be told what to think and say in this new age of 'wokeness.' I am 65 years old and a lifelong citizen of the greatest country on Earth. Freedom of speech and thought used to be our right and as far as I'm concerned it still is. Liberal thinkers can do their own thing but don't tell me what I need to be doing and thinking!"
"It's interesting Mr. Hyder fails to note what was said. Kid Rock was removed as parade marshal because he called a woman a (expletive) on live TV. The football coach (in Chattanooga, hardly far flung from Georgia) disparaged Abrams' appearance the day after an election when she wasn't even on the ballot. They were, of course, both free to say these things. Freedom of speech, though, has never been freedom from the consequences of that speech."
"Republicans don't want freedom of speech. They just want to be able to be mean to whoever they want without ever being held accountable."
"Like it or not, Stacey Abrams will be the next governor of Georgia. Kemp is toast. Any intervention he could have taken in 2020 sealed his fate."
"Peace, love and happiness to all!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.