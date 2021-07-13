Today's Forum for July 14

"Thanks for the front page article about David Garcia! He is one of the finest young men I have ever met. I worked at Dalton High School during his freshman and sophomore years and was impressed with his determination to succeed and great manners. His sister Andrea was the same when she was attending Dalton High. Good luck to these fine kids and kudos to the parents."
"Thank you Dalton Public Works for cleaning up the entrance to the Waugh Street transfer station! It looks so much better now!"
"I sure miss Albertson's pool. Hawk and Maranellle were such good people. I spent most of my childhood days there at their pool."
"Can we, at long last, admit that drugs won the war on drugs and stop sending people to jail? So many lives destroyed ... for nothing."
"The U.S. Labor Department recorded the highest number of jobs available since first being recorded in December 2000. Proof Biden is a great president."
"I always had trouble deciding who the worst president we've had between Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama. Now it's even tougher. You have to throw Joe Biden in there. You have to choose one of the three."
"Why don’t the people who are concerned about disrespecting the flag mention how the MAGA people used it to attack the 'Blue Lives' that they say matter?"
"I wish the state would spend some tax dollars on smoothing out the transitions on to and off of overpass bridges. The overpass at the north bypass and North Thornton Avenue is in terrible condition."
"Just a friendly reminder that those big red signs with eight sides that have the word 'STOP' in big white letters are there for a reason. There are three of those signs at the top of a hill where Emery Street meets Loveman Lane and nobody seems to notice. They just drive right through without hesitation, which is extremely dangerous considering the poor vantage point. If the Dalton Police Department ever wanted to make their ticket quota in one afternoon, just observe that specific three-way stop and you'll be handing them out left and right! Stop means stop. Pretty simple, folks!"
"Are all area elder care facilities still requiring advance appointments for family/friends visiting residents? Who benefits from such a requirement?"
"If you are the lowest person on the totem pole at work and you are afraid to take off a couple of days because you think the place can't run without you, maybe you need to reevaluate yourself. You are really more job-scared than anything or super insecure about yourself."
"Is there anyone out in Forum Land that could suggest a good wine to go along with beans and greens at Cracker Barrel?"
"Why don't the powers that be think about things other than what we don't need? How about a Hamrick's? That would be nice. A Goodwill store would be extra nice. Things like that that people need."
"Does anyone know the cure for bad cartilage in the knee or what to do to help the knee pain? And what is there to eat besides canned, processed food. The doctor said no more canned, processed food. What do we eat?"
