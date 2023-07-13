“The lady that recently celebrated her 99th birthday really looked good for that age.”
“Thank you very much for the information about Dot and Jack Ewton. That was very informative, for they were very blessed people. They were some of the nicest people I’ve ever known or ever worked with.”
“I enjoyed reading the story about the old cemetery in Gilmer County being refurbished, it was on the Tuesday, July 11, front page. Thank you.”
“As they are building the apartments at the old jail, has any thought been pondered about traffic coming east on Waugh Street because you will definitely not be able to see a fire truck leaving the station on a call due to the view being blocked.”
“Does everybody in Whitfield County have a handicap tag?”
“What’s wrong with people in this day and time, they’ll ride your bumper, wanting to get into the back of your vehicle, and when you turn your light on to turn they go to blowing their horn, you can’t get out of their way fast enough. When that happens I just slow down more ...”
“Reparations. What about the Navajo?”
“We may want to change our Constitution after Trump makes a mockery of our criminal justice system.”
“I think Joe Biden should donate his paycheck to the student loan program.”
“Global warming is junk science, was junk science when Al Gore published that stupid book ... and all these many years later it’s still junk science ...”
“I don’t think it was global warming that killed off the dinosaurs but I’m kind of glad they were killed off because I got enough problems without having to deal with a dinosaur.”
“Man was put into the land to dress and keep it. Never hurt the Earth.”
“Bad habits have no shame. They never cease to destroy. Good news is good to hear.”
“Donald Trump isn’t fit to have a visitors pass to the White House, much less live there.”
“I’ve seen a lot of comments in the Forum about never voting for Trump but by the time the election comes around you’ll be glad to.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene may be the representative from this area but as far as ‘us’ goes, all of us didn’t vote for her. She’s a blowhard, she doesn’t know what she’s talking about and she’s just belligerent.”
“Social media, the news, people on CNN, Fox News, are always saying that Joe Biden will not make it unless he gets rid of Kamala Harris. I think Kamala Harris should dump him, she should have taken the job at the Supreme Court when she had the chance to distance herself from Joe Biden. I think Joe Biden is bringing her down.”
“When Joe Biden comes to Dalton I have seven words for him: ‘Welcome to Georgia, you have my vote.’”
“I would much rather President Joe Biden come to Dalton than tin foil hat Marjorie Taylor Greene. She needs to go to Florida or Texas.”
“Biden is coming to Dalton to show you the progress that is being made with the infrastructure money. Maybe you can load your protest signs on your horse and buggy and bring your Fox News friends to swap lies with at the protest. Welcome, Joe.”
“Something is brewing in the Democratic Party. The New York Times turned on President Biden by publishing a scathing (column) by Maureen Dowd excoriating him about his refusal to acknowledge his granddaughter, Hunter’s child.”
