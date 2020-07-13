Today's Forum for July 14

"Given that I live in a community where people, at their own peril, put politics before science, I am grateful that my grown children had the foresight to move far, far away, and that my grandchildren won’t be attending schools here this fall."
"For all the whining Trump does about Democrats trying to get at his tax returns, he was the one who promised all the way back in 2016 that he would release them to the public. Then he made up some excuse that he couldn’t because they were being audited but would do so afterward. Does anyone out there believe an audit takes four years?"
"Trump is allowing the Russian government to put out hits on American servicemen, and the GOP is doing ... nothing. Puts into perspective how much their howling about Benghazi was just political theater."
"So, under Trump I could send my child back to school to die in a mass shooting or die of COVID-19 because Trump has done little about either. Is that the patriotism Republicans are talking about?"
"Congrats to Tennessee for removing the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest. Come on, Dalton, it’s time to get with the times and get that statue out of public downtown space."
"Going in public without a mask is no more of a personal right than drunk driving is. Both are a danger to others in society."
"I have to say, if you think the Dalton depot is still relevant to downtown, you are stuck in the wrong decade. It is hidden off a main road and is inconsequential to what is happening. However, the blight that you see there is nothing compared to other places in town. Sounds like you are targeting the owner."
"It’s my understanding that city and county officials can’t mandate masks because it has to be approved by the governor. Is that true?"
Editor's note: Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order related to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has been extended through Aug. 11, does not allow local laws to supersede the mandates of the executive order.
"If football resumes in the fall, the fans won’t be the concern as much as the players. The spit, sweat and body contact will be a sure way to spread this virus."
"We have three out of five family serving our community as educators, and one family member has one year of college remaining. Our state is still experiencing COVID case growth. Georgia never hit the plateau recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for reopening. If we open schools in the fall, we will be sending our students and staff 'into the slaughter'! Wake up!"
"Well, it's good to know that a good many folks in our community do read the Daily Citizen-News. The problem must be the ability of these folks to arrive at reasonable conclusions and make good decisions that are beneficial to the community as a whole. The prevalence of not wearing masks in public, in contradiction to the recommendations of health authorities and even our governor, is indicative of the compromised abilities of these folks."
"No intelligent person is blaming Trump for the virus. We are blaming him for his lack of response, denial, trying to hide it from us and claiming he was going to stop it, we had nothing to worry about. Had he not denied it for six to eight weeks and started an actual plan to defend against it we would be a ton better off. And he is still in denial. It appears he doesn't even care about his own base as he keeps having open-air, no-mask rallies."
"I invite Betsy DeVos, who has absolutely zero experience in the public school system at any level (support staff, educator or administrator), to come to a COVID hotspot like Dalton and spend one day in a classroom of 25 students and then explain how social distancing works."
