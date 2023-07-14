“You don’t need a committee to realize the SPLOST tax needs to be for road repairs and road repairs only.”
“I’m glad the person was caught who threw the kittens out of the truck and I hope the judge throws the book at him. Having said that, we need to address the root cause of that in this community, which is because people can’t afford the outrageously high prices that vets charge to spay. I just had mine done two weeks ago and it was $291 plus another $100 for the shots. While that might be cheap compared to Atlanta, it’s not cheap in a town where people make $10-14 an hour and have three kids to feed. So the county commissioners need to step up to the plate and have a low-cost spaying and neutering program if they really want to solve the problem.”
Whitfield County does offer a low-cost spay and neutering program. There is currently a waiting list. Call (706) 278-2018 for more information or to sign up.
“I think if you can’t pay your own student loans don’t go to school, if you can’t afford it don’t go to school.”
“A giant meteor impact killed the dinosaurs about 65 million years before humans evolved. At the rate we’re destroying the environment it will only take us about 200 years to join them.”
“My first sympathy toward mistreated people in this country has to go to our Native Americans. We owe them a great deal because we stole their land and massacred them.”
“Joe Biden made a fool of himself on his trip to Europe. Not only did he embarrass himself but he embarrassed the United States of America.”
“It’s such an insult to my intelligence that the White House cannot figure out where the white powder/cocaine came from. You can’t tell me with all the security that they have at the White House they can’t figure that out. That’s just one of the many coverups that’s been happening over the last couple of years under the Biden administration, the coverups during the Obama administration, including a lot of the coverups with Hillary Clinton. I mean, we’re not stupid.”
“The White House, hundreds of cameras inside and out, bag of cocaine is found on the property inside. No clues on whose it is, no fingerprints, no DNA, I guess it just appeared magically. That will be the next defense for the next person caught with drugs.”
“I’d like to make a comment about the so-called cocaine they found at the White House. How low can you go? We know that Joe Biden’s son has a problem with drugs, and a lot of other people in the Republican Party, their sons, daughters or maybe their own self, has a problem with drugs or alcohol. For somebody to put that in the White House, that’s a real blow. That is low.”
“AI stands for artificial imagination and that’s what the Democrats have got.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene wants the United States to withdraw from NATO. Translation: She wants Russia to win their war and do whatever else they feel like doing. You people should be ashamed for voting for her.”
“Even though Marjorie Taylor Greene may have called Lauren Boebert the ‘b’ word, she hasn’t shredded any State of the Union addresses as crazy Nancy Pelosi did.”
“If you have been wondering whether or not Whitfield County’s Republican Party members are traditional, level-headed conservatives who are smart enough not to believe or push ridiculous conspiracy theories, you have to look no further than their Facebook page for the answer.”
