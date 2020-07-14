Today's Forum for July 15

"Maybe the representative groups who have educators' interests as their number one priority (NEA, PAGE, GAE) need to step up to the plate and negotiate a school start date that follows a community-wide administration of a yet-to-be-discovered vaccine for a pandemic disease. Otherwise, all this representation is just talk."
"In order to open schools successfully, the country must first get the virus down to near zero. To open the schools now is just going to aggravate this pandemic. It's just going to spread like wildfire. It makes no sense. First, get the virus under control, then do a step-by-step process of opening schools. It might not be until December or whatever, but by golly do something right."
"In light of this, what are our local leaders in Murray County Schools, Whitfield County Schools, as well as Dalton Public Schools and the University System of Georgia thinking? What if a parent infects a child who is then asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic, and then the child infects a teacher who then becomes ill and/or dies? Or what if a teacher is asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic and a child is the carrier back to a family, leaving a parent or both parents ill and/or dead? Look at the numbers and listen to the scientists. This is a situation where the scientists, not politicians, should be making the decisions. Is it going to take the funerals of several school employees to change the proposed course of action? I would hope not!"
"It's time for the city to end it's absurd crusade against CBD (cannabidiol). There's no possible justification for banning someone from using a legal substance outside of work hours. What's next, red meat?"
"I have concluded that there is no one who is a politician who won’t sell you out if they think there’s an extra nickel in it for them. I do find that strangely reassuring, though, because it then eliminates the possibility of any disillusionment."
"Jenna Fryer says Bubba Wallace deserves a spot in the All-Star race, even though he may not qualify for it. And what about the person who does qualify for it and is bumped because of racism? I’d hope that Bubba has more pride than that. If not, I hope the other guy hires a good lawyer."
"The endless contemptuous, overdramatic and untruthful political ads we are subjected to on TV are scary to watch, but what is even scarier is knowing that I’m surrounded by people who are buying what they are selling."
"The obituary for Ricky Allen Thomason was one of the sweetest, most touching obituaries I believe I've ever read. Yes, the man had an addiction, but he had a heart and his family recognized that heart. This is the greatest show of love I've ever seen. Thank you for printing this."
"Everybody in Dalton should go by the farmers market on Tuesdays and Saturdays and try Nana's Fried Pies. They are the best pies I've ever eaten."
"These people blaming Trump for everything need to think about what the other presidents before him did and stop being a crybaby."
"The mayors of Atlanta and Minneapolis, when they were sworn into office and took their oath they swore to protect and work for all the people. I guess they lied."
