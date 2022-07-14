“The first sentence in Dick Polman’s opinion piece in Tuesday’s paper was an outright lie. The Supreme Court did not criminalize abortion. They do not make laws; that is left up to the federal or state congress.”
“I think all doctor’s offices ought to have a TV in the waiting room while you’re waiting on them to come and see you.”
“MSNBC and CNN never said in court that no reasonable person would ever take their programming as actual news, but Fox did.”
“Wake up, people! We are headed into a recession so if you think Biden and his crew are doing a great job you’re in for a rude awakening. He walks and talks like a robot and hopefully his power will end soon. I wasn’t a fan of Obama but even he was a better president.”
“Republicans investigated Hillary Clinton for 11 months and Republicans still think she is guilty, but Democrats are proving Trump is guilty, and it’s a show trial. I hope he never gets to run for any public office again.””
“70% of my day is waiting for it to be late enough to go to bed.”
“David Bean asked where the Bible says you have ‘a God-given right to protect yourself.’ Luke 22:36 is pretty plain. Jesus instructs his disciples (as he is preparing to send them out to preach the Gospel) to arm themselves with swords, even if they have to sell their cloak to do it. Then he has to scold one of his companions for unnecessary violence when he cut off the arresting officer’s ear.”
“If we’re real lucky, when the Jan. 6 committee hearings finish, the right-wing Supreme Court will invalidate all of their findings. Boy, wouldn’t that stir the pot and get the liberals upset?”
“Why haven’t our commissioners been proactive in looking at expanding the exemption rate for our elderly before now? Apparently until their backs were against the wall they weren’t thinking about it. I say it’s a little too late, commissioners.”
“It’s time to stop whining about more gun control laws because people who want to use a gun will use it anyway.”
“If your value went up 38% that means that you were that much undervalued. Something to think about. You’ve been skating all this time not paying your share. That’s what it sounds like to me.”
“My comment is short and sweet: Where in the heck is our traffic enforcement in the city of Dalton? It has got to be nonexistent.”
“Brittney Griner should remain in Russia for a trial. When she comes home she may appreciate our country more.”
“So, Joe Biden can screw up like he’s done for the past year and a half and he still thinks 90% of the Democrats will vote for him.”
“Donald Trump did not have to beg nobody for nothing. He made America great again. What has Biden done? We are at the bottom of the totem pole.”
“There’s acting presidential and then there’s getting the job done. The latter entails passing legislation that benefits the majority of Americans. Joe Biden has done neither.”
“Citizens in Cohutta need to be advised that the Whitfield County commissioners will tell you that they do not enforce restrictions and covenants in subdivisions. Beware in Cohutta.”
“Our county commissioners continue to say even though the voters don’t want it, we’re going to do it anyhow because it’s best for Whitfield County. Do they not understand that the voters are Whitfield County?”
