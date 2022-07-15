“Stop the presses — $1.5 billion to be spent on border security! Guess who’s paying? Mexico. I’m just waiting for Republicans to spin this into a loss for Biden.”
“Dick Polman’s Tuesday column on Ireland was spot on. The U.S. eventually wants to control women and their bodies just like the Taliban does.”
“Notice how many of the Dems are sidestepping the abortion issue with the midterm elections looming?”
“At this point in time due to the high inflation and impending recession it would be prudent for Georgia to not refund surpluses from whatever sources. The money will be needed to pay for future unemployment payments and, God forbid, if the Democrats win to offset their tax increases.”
“I’m still having trouble believing there was so much demand for the danger zone that Kenny Loggins had to build a highway.”
“I really would like to send my appreciation to the neighbors on Lynn Drive, off Airport Road, and other surrounding streets in this area for the nightly serenade of fireworks since July 4, and would like to leave them with this adult advice: Just because you have the legal right to do this, doesn’t always make it right. Grow up.”
“Do you still believe in Trump? That’s OK, I believe in the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy. They’re more real.”
“The only thing spontaneous about me is the way everything cracks and pops when I stand up.”
“Many disliked President Trump’s tweets but his policies were great for America. Examples: No inflation, gas at $2.55 a gallon, energy independence, building a wall on our southern border for security, no new wars and the Abrahamic Peace Accords, just to name a few.”
“Republicans have this neat little habit of complaining about a problem but then voting against a solution. Manufacturing outrage only works if you always have something to gripe about.”
“I voted for Donald Trump once and I’ll vote for Donald Trump twice.”
“Any land that is in the city limits of that city should not be told what to do by the county over that land. It should be the city’s authority only. I think we need to introduce a bill rescinding the county’s ability to tax property.”
“What the heck was David Bean talking about in the Viewpoints on Wednesday?”
“You wouldn’t want to be in the car while Biden was driving, so why would you want him for president?”
“What happened to all the teachers that taught reading, writing and arithmetic? All they want to do nowadays is brainwash kids with some kind of communist, liberal agenda and worry about electing liberals and using the teachers union to do it so they can get more money from the government and the taxpayers.”
“My wife and I are both 84 years old and both on Social Security. I got my tax assessment and just my school tax is $1,015. I don’t have any kids in school anymore and I don’t have any grandkids in school. They’re all graduated. I don’t think it’s right that I’m paying for other people’s kids when my kids and grandkids are already out of school.”
“Our local city and county politicians that are elected to office, they’re conservatives and Republicans in name only. They tax and spend like liberal Democrats. They should be ashamed.”
“When Biden and company get through with their so-called leadership, America won’t resemble anything that anybody living today would recognize. I’d take Donald Trump any day, Twitter and all.”
“First, they marched in front of the Supreme Court justices’ homes — and they’re still doing that, by the way. and now they’ve taken it to the next level by protesting when they eat out in restaurants. Then the new White House press secretary tried to justify that. I bet she would be singing a different tune if they staged a protest where she was eating lunch or dinner. But, this is to be expected by the Democrats. They only believe in enforcing laws that they agree with.”
“Go Braves!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.