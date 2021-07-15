Today's Forum for July 16

"The reason there are so many jobs available is that too many folks would rather sit home and collect a government check for doing nothing. Thank you, Biden administration."
"After reading the Forum I’m amazed how many contributors are wearing blinders. Prices have skyrocketed since Biden has been in office!"
"Ignorance is bliss. If you don’t believe it, just read the pro-Biden comments in the Forum."
"Mark Hannah writes great articles about the history of people and places in the North Georgia area for the Daily Citizen-News each Saturday in his column titled 'The Town Crier.' In the July 3 column titled 'Generations' under 'Courthouses and jails': 'The courthouse in Whitfield County was a classic, small Southern town version with a big clock tower and no air conditioning.' The clock mentioned in the article was purchased by a Whitfield County resident and is located on a tower on the owner's property at the corner of Lower Dawnville and Mitchell Bridge roads. I'm sure you've seen it many times when you rode by the property but didn't know its history."
"Glucosamine and chondroitin. That will help with the cartilage in your knees. Every food that is in a can or processed can be found in the grocery store fresh, believe it or not. You just have to learn to prepare it yourself."
"I agree with the comment about drugs. ('So many lives destroyed ... for nothing.') It’s not the jail time that destroyed them, it was the drugs. I can only imagine how bad it would be if not for the fear of jail time. I know for a fact that first-time offenders are offered a chance to turn their lives around."
"I suggest red zinfandel with the beans and greens. One glass won’t hurt, and might help you so long as that’s all."
"What wine goes with beans and greens? Last night we had a Spanish wine from the Ribera del Duero region made from 100% tempranillo grapes. Our dinner was pork chop with gravy, collards, pink-eyed peas with chow-chow and cornbread. Delicious!"
"Daily Citizen-News, please, for the love of all that is good and holy, stop giving Christine Flowers a platform to spew her unwanted and often just plain ugly opinions. If you people are so terrified that your children might learn something from school that you disagree with, then talk to them! Have open and honest conversations with your children. It is your responsibility as their parents; teachers are there to do a job Monday through Friday. You are their parents for life! I'm so tired of seeing these opinions about critical race theory. It's always just a bunch of griping and pushing blame onto teachers or government. How about you people take responsibility for what your children are learning instead of leaving it up to everyone else? Christine Flowers is a joke, not a writer."
"My power bill jumped $47 from last month to this month. I am very frugal with my power use. I think they just charge you whatever they want."
"We will stop using our democracy when you all stop using our country."
"The person that said Trump was our worst president should be well rested because he apparently slept through the Clinton and the Obama administrations. Of course, that's only my opinion and most of the rest of the English-speaking world."
"Anybody that disrespects the flag or refuses to say the pledge of allegiance should be put in jail. If they don't like America, nobody's making them stay."
