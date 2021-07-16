Today's Forum for July 17/18

"To the person seeking help with their knee problem and their diet, I suggest you read Mark Millican’s column located on page 7A (three pages after your Forum comment). Consider calling the number listed and get involved in a wellness class. I think the information you receive will be helpful and invaluable. Also, thank you Mr. Millican for all your articles highlighting our local heroes from the Vietnam War. Their sacrifices are thought-provoking and humbling."
"Amen to those comments about insurance companies."
"At work it seems more people are interested in betting on ball games than doing their work. I think those are the people that need to be working at home."
"Who is a good upholstery person to call?"
"You only think Biden is bad because Trump's actions over the last four years are coming home to roost."
"I'm just wondering if the Dalton Police Department can do anything about all of these cars parked on the street on Castle Road. You can't even get through. They park right on these hills and you can't get around them. Today, they're parked on both sides of the road. I'm just hoping they can do something about it."
"On July 13 a traffic accident on I-75 north of Connector 3 closed the interstate down and traffic was rerouted off at Connector 3. A lot of these vehicles turned north on Dug Gap Road, a narrow, winding county road not able to support heavy traffic. This is not the first time this has happened and luckily to my knowledge no one has been injured in an accident. This road ends at Walnut Avenue which is already a mess with traffic. This should not be allowed to happen. A sheriff's deputy should block access to Dug Gap Road and not allow the mass of cars and heavy commercial traffic, unless they live on or have business on that road. This is a safety hazard."
"To the person who thinks those refusing to say the pledge or sing the national anthem should be incarcerated: I think perhaps it is you that needs to leave, because you clearly despise freedom and democracy. I’m not sure you understand how America works. If you would like to live where outward displays of devotion to one’s country are mandatory, may I suggest moving to North Korea? You’d probably like it there."
"Headline says the NFL is 'woke,' I say they’re asleep at the wheel. They along with most other pro sports are dying of self-inflicted wounds."
"President Biden is being blamed for rising inflation but inflation is occurring all over the world. I don’t think he could possibly be the cause. I rather believe that it is to be blamed as one of the consequences of the pandemic. Folks, Facebook is not a news source and just because you read something on that site certainly doesn’t make it true."
"I wonder which wine Cracker Barrel will recommend with the fried catfish dinner? Boone's Farm apple will take me back to my time in the Army and should pair well with catfish."
"The person who said Cracker Barrel should change its name to Whiskey Barrel, now if they did you realize, of course, they would have to start serving whiskey. And if they put some in a root beer float I might actually go there for the first time in 15 years."
"This person who compared Trump to Buchanan must love these high fuel prices."
