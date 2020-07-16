Today's Forum for July 17

"This is a message for all of the Trump haters. Would you make a list — one for Trump, one for Biden — and would you list the things that Trump has accomplished in four years and would you list the things that Biden has accomplished in his 40 or 50 years in government? Be truthful and honest."
"Trump's new postmaster general is deliberately sabotaging the United States Post Office at a time when mail delivery is one of the few things keeping a rocky economy afloat."
"Heads up. I am a never-Trumper who has been voting over 50 years. My friend is an always-Trumper who has never voted. He plans to vote this year. Don't become complacent that the outcome is a done deal like the last presidential election. We must vote him out to begin repairing the damage he has done and continues to do to the reputation of America. Vote."
"The guy who draws the cartoons for the papers doesn’t know the difference between a furnace and a water heater."
"Ivanka should be removed from her position. Talk about corruption."
"The same people who lost their minds over nonsense 'death panels' seem real comfortable with sending kids to death schools."
"In response to the caller in Tuesday's Forum, maybe the folks that you refer to with 'compromised abilities' just prefer not to have a government making decisions for them."
"Thank you, Walmart, for requiring masks. We obviously don't comprehend on our own, so thank you for caring."
"Wear a mask, save our economy."
"I see Commissioner Greg Jones has decided to vote against public safety in favor of personal choice vis-à-vis his vote on requiring masks inside public buildings. Perhaps someone should take him on a tour of the ICU at the local hospital so he can see firsthand the dangers associated with the virus. Personal choice is a valuable right but, as with all rights, they must be weighed against the rights of the community as a whole. This is why we have laws against driving while intoxicated; it's certainly within a person's choice to drink and drive — it's just not good for the community as a whole. The single most important thing we can do as individuals, when out in public, to minimize the spread of the virus is to wear a face covering. It's the right thing to do, but sometimes citizens have to be directed to do the right thing. Our lone commissioner doesn't seem to have gotten that message."
"Walter E. Williams remains the gold standard example that 'It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.'"
"Trying to tarnish the reputation of Dr. Fauci, this country’s leading authority on infectious diseases, because he won’t play deceptive politics is another example of the sleaze that oozes from the White House. However, the good doctor’s reputation outshines any of his detractors."
"I am absolutely flabbergasted at the 3% raise. Everyone knows why this absolutely does not make any sense. We need to institute proper training for commissioners before they can go on a ballot. In the meantime, we need to be allowed to vote on everything."
"I think the Atlanta mayor is getting exactly what she deserved. She let those people down there destroy it."
