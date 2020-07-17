Today's Forum for July 18-19

"Pundits say that senior citizens are overwhelmingly now supporting Vice President Biden. Well, I am a senior citizen and fear my finances, health and safety will not survive four years of Biden as president. I suggest everyone look closely at what Biden is proposing because he is not the coherent, middle of the road person he used to portray."
"John Stossel neglected to mention the speech and thought police on the right. Ask Colin Kaepernick, The Dixie Chicks and Black Lives Matter."
"Two questions: 1. Why are we covering two fields that flood with a million dollars of carpet/turf? 2. If we are the Carpet Capital, why are we paying out-of-towners to install said carpet ? Asking for a fed-up taxpayer."
"So three of our five county commissioners are going their merry way spending taxpayers' money despite the recession: $380,000 for raises for the rest of the year plus $1.2 million for artificial turf at Edwards Park plus bids for the design of a brand new soccer complex at Edwards Park which will be well over $1 million. Neither recreation project is SPLOST money. All of these expenditures could have and should have waited."
"The county commissioners put Monday's agenda out late Friday — just before the weekend. They streamed their meeting, which is fine, but the sound was horrible. Where were the individual mics for the commissioners so the listening public could hear? They just don't care."
"Let’s make sure Gov. Kemp only serves one term — or better yet, let’s remove him from office for putting our lives in danger. Even Alabama, for the sake of their citizens’ lives, now requires a mask. Perhaps every citizen who has an extra mask could mail it to Kemp. Maybe then he’d get the message. Doubt it, but we could only hope."
"130,000 Americans dead and the president is doing unpaid advertisements for canned beans out of the Oval Office."
"Why must the media constantly stir up racism? Black and white people live and work in close contact every day and wouldn’t have even thought about half of the things brought up by the media if we weren’t constantly bombarded by them. Let's all try and get along and make our own decisions about our fellow man. Not be told what to think by some talking heads on TV."
"Atlanta is fine. If you really think it's a city under siege you need a better news source. Snake Plissken does not need to get involved."
"Trump's 'infrastructure Initiative' is just allowing corporations to destroy the environment for temporary profit. If he had his way we'd still be dumping raw sewage in the streets because it saves a nickel."
"Our local officials preach the benefits of buying and hiring local, yet we spend millions of the local taxpayers' money annually on companies from Marietta. The real question is why. Inquiring minds want to know."
"The Republican tantrum over masks confirms what I've suspected for awhile: Their conception of liberty begins and ends with 'You're not the boss of me.' The patriots of yore are gone, replaced with surly teenagers waving flags and guns."
"I don't understand people and masks. If a grocery chain, home improvement store, fruit stand, whatever, posts that to enter their establishment, do it or leave. Simple."
"I have a suggestion for all these famous people who don't like President Trump and want to destroy our country. Move to Antarctica and start your own country. Then you can do whatever you want and leave the rest of us alone."
