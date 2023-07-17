“Wow, what with the writers strike and the actors strike people might actually have to start reading books again.”
“How many apartments are being built at the corner of Jones Street and Waugh? ... What effect will it have on the adjacent neighborhood?”
“No, everyone in Whitfield does not have a handicapped tag. Just the disabled, people in wheelchairs and those who cannot walk distances.”
“To my old Patriots fan from the Dolphins fan, I just want to say I’m sorry.”
“The City Council is right when they say that people from Chattanooga are the ones that are causing a lot of the problems in the bars but it’s not the closing hour because that’s been 3 o’clock in Tennessee since they first passed liquor laws back in the ‘70s. The problem is there have been people who have been thrown out and they come down here thinking that nobody will recognize them and if you change the hours they are still going to come because this is the only place between Chattanooga and Marietta they can go that they can get liquor by the drink. You’re just going to make it more inconvenient for the people in Dalton who are going to have to go back to the old days when they went to Chattanooga because people that go out to party don’t want to stop at midnight.”
“Wonder why I took my Trump flag down? Some idiot texted me and told me I should keep my political views to myself. I’ll probably get written up Monday but I don’t care. I’ll take one for Mr. President.”
“This is in response to the person who was talking about Joe Biden making a fool of himself on his trip to Europe and of the U.S. He makes an embarrassment of the United States every time he opens his mouth. They need to impeach him.”
“If you really believe President Biden made a fool of himself in Europe last week you need to find better news sources. By all accounts, even those in Europe, the trip was successful and has strengthened our relationships.”
“What would make my day is if sometime next year the world went into an Ice Age to make these climate freaks like John Kerry look like the total absolute idiots they are. That would prove my theory that God in his heaven always has the last word.”
“You need to get your mind off of Donald Trump and think about the security of this country because if you keep following these lies you will not have a country. A majority of these people up there, they’re millionaires, they’re rich, they’re living a good life, but think about the other people, your grandkids, the future. You didn’t believe in global warming, now you can see what the world is changing up to be. But Republican Party? I don’t belong to no party. But grown men to get on TV and tell lies and make up lies for another man that’s been lying from day one, Donald Trump don’t care about nobody but himself. ‘I am your retribution.’ Yeah, you’re right, the devil coming back in the White House and there’s going to be problems in this country, believe me.”
“We are so blessed in this country to have Marjorie Taylor Greene. Otherwise the only thing we’d ever hear about in the Forum is Trump and Biden.”
“I’m 74 years old, a U.S Army and Marine vet, and to keep my confidence in government I certainly hope that the 2020 fake electors and all parties involved are held to account for their actions.”
