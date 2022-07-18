“It’s easy for Christine Flowers to minimize the sins of this country; they don’t affect her. Her rosy picture doesn’t hold up when applied to minorities. To suggest that the erosion of the separation of church and state is acceptable because China has worse policies is ludicrous.”
“Well said, Christine Flowers. Well said.”
“To the reader who wrote ‘My comment is short and sweet: Where in the heck is our traffic enforcement in the city of Dalton? It has got to be nonexistent.’ My comment is where is Whitfield County enforcement on county roads where the speed limit is posted at 35 mph and the traffic is normal at 50 or 60 mph? There is no enforcement!”
“What Jesus said in Luke 22:36 didn’t mean sell your soul and the soul of others for guns. Spreading the word of God is not the same as massacring innocent people just for the sake of owning a weapon/gun.”
“All you people that keep calling the Forum saying Stacey Abrams is going to be elected governor, there’s an old expression: ‘If wishes were horses, people could ride.’ Hopefully, she will ride right across the border into Alabama or South Carolina. I don’t think Tennessee or Florida would want her or have her.”
“Most of the Republicans think that Donald Trump is still president. My response to that is LOL.”
“I voted for Donald Trump two times. I cannot vote for him again. Come on, Republicans, let’s get Pence or DeSantis or anyone other than Donald Trump on the ballot.”
“I sure hope Trump decides to run in the presidential election in 2024. I’m a Democrat.”
“The Democrats have a way of lying and making you think they’re doing something for you. In reality, they’re not.”
“Hats off to the Atlanta developer who is going to repurpose the Budgetel. Towns like Dalton, Rome and Cleveland, Tennessee, have had a chronic lack of affordable housing for years. The primary reason for this is that builders in those areas have only been interested in building small apartment units with four to 12 apartments because they didn’t want to do anything that had complicated financing. Be that as it may, tiny apartment buildings on every street corner is not a solution to a community’s housing problem. Once again, it takes an out-of-town person who thinks out of the box to come in and fix a local problem.”
“If a year had 24 months in it, we’d all be only half our age now.”
“Whoever keeps calling in with the jokes about ‘80s lyrics and ‘80s music, I’d love to rock down to Electric Avenue with you. Keep them coming!”
“Donald Trump encouraged and sent people to the Capitol to stop the certification of the election, which he did not win. How do you think that’s making America great again?”
“Does anyone know how old the ice cream cone is at the Ice Castle out there by the mall? It used to be somewhere over where the Kroger shopping center was. If anybody knows how old that is and where the other place was, please give a shoutout.”
Editor’s note: I believe that’s the same giant ice cream cone that was on the side of Kay’s Kastle in Bry-Man’s Plaza North (where Papa John’s is now). I remember marveling at it as a child in the 1980s, but it may have been around longer than that. Remember the Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop across the street in Bry-Man’s Plaza South?
