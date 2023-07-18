“We’d like to congratulate Justin Grant with the Special Olympics swimming team, he won one gold and one silver. We’re proud of you, Justin. — Papaw.”
“For the last 25 years I have ridden my bike around Dalton. I wave to almost everyone I pass. They always reciprocate. Here is a simple, kind gesture that, for just a moment, makes two people happy.”
“The Forum commenter is right about increased traffic from the new apartments at Waugh and Jones. We should fix it by installing a traffic circle there to help cars move through the intersection faster.”
“OK, Whitfield County, I want to know why we can’t get some of these roads paved. If you wait much longer you’re going to have to get a bush hog and bush hog the grass down in them. Maybe we need to start taking up a collection and get our roads paved. ... I pay taxes in Whitfield and we deserve these roads fixed. So what’s the problem?”
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen has said, “Regarding recent commenters on Whitfield County roads, we agree they deserve the commissioners’ attention. This is why the county has tripled the number of miles paved (28) and doubled the number of potholes filled (222) last year from the 2020 levels. There is more work to be done. The county uses computer data captured from sensors as we drive across every county road. These analytics let us prioritize the roads in the most need of paving and do those next.”
“A lot of people on TV do this but most everybody that calls you does this, calling from a doctor’s office or something like that, they talk so dern fast that you cannot understand what they’re talking about. If people would just slow down a little bit it sure would be nice. and keep them dern dogs out of the grocery stores and out of the restaurants.”
“Huge thank you to MTG for her positive comparison of Biden to FDR and publicly acknowledging the great work he’s doing for social reform, job numbers and his post-COVID economic recovery. As a purple to blue state, she is finally showing support for her constituents.”
“Just saw on the news Biden is going to have $39 million toward the college debt relief. If he is so bent on having his way with that let him pay for it out of some of the money he’s taken from us ... I paid for my kids’ education, had no help whatsoever, not penny one, and I’m a single parent. If I can do it that bunch of lazy, no good bums can do it, too. Let him pay for it, he ain’t doing nothing else but giving money away that’s ours.”
“Why is it that everything that is negative is the Republicans’ fault? ... Look at all that has happened since Biden has been in office. He’s not a Republican, he’s a Democrat, and he’s ruining this country. Why can’t people admit it and just go forward. And as far as him coming to Dalton, I could care less if I see him in person or not. I don’t even watch him on TV because he doesn’t know how to talk ... he can’t even read off a speech that’s been made for him. The man is incapable of being president and here he’s got little enough sense to run again. If you vote for Biden you get what you deserve. You already have these last few years and you’ll get more if he’s reelected.”
“Mr. Stossel’s continued ability to fill the page with pablum on a weekly basis is an inspiration to talentless hacks everywhere.”
