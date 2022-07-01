“Praise the Lord for the uplifting story of the Morrison family in Tuesday’s paper. Good things are still happening in this old, crazy world of chaos! With help and hope these two people decided to live a different life for themselves and their children. May God continue to bless them.”
“It seems to me after six years of probing, prodding, lying and accusations, shouldn’t Donald Trump be in jail by now? As many people that hate him, as far as the Democrats, don’t they have somebody that can find something that can put him in jail? Hey folks, don’t ever underestimate what somebody will do for power.”
“A recent Gallup poll found that only 26% of Democrats are extremely proud to be an American. Well, my answer to that is move.”
“We conservatives know what this Jan. 6 commission is all about. First of all, it was created by the Democrats, run by the Democrats. They’re trying to sling mud on President Trump so he doesn’t run again. Guess what? He’s going to run again and he’s going to get elected again.”
“I wonder how long this circus sideshow that they’re calling a hearing is going to go on. Looks like they are going to milk it for all it’s worth. But I’m not surprised because the Democrats are in charge. At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised at anything.”
“There’s a big difference between a United States Army general breaking his oath to defend the Constitution and taking up arms against the United States and a politician who doesn’t vote for something that fits into your narrow world view. One is treason, the other is politics.”
“I wanted to make a comment on the people having a good time at the funeral home when somebody passes away. You know, I’m 88 years old and when I pass away I want my friends and family to all have a good time because that’s going to be the last party that I’m at. The Bible says rejoice for the day and weep over the newborn. So let’s have a party when I die!”
“To everyone out there complaining about the oft-repeated commercials, have you ever heard of a mute button?”
“Roe v. Wade was overturned, so the Democrats will start throwing temper tantrums.”
“If abortion is a right, who gave that right to you?”
“We’re better off under Trump. Go, Trump, go!”
“In response to the comment in the Forum about labels, the caller failed to mention two important factors. Those being personal responsibility and work ethic.”
“If Stacey Abrams dislikes Georgia so much as she’s been saying so, why does she want to be governor? Does she think she can do any better than Kemp? I don’t see any reason for her to run for governor when she talks about Georgia like she does. I wouldn’t vote for her, I’l tell you that now.”
“As far as Democrats and socialism are concerned, how can you vote for and put people in office who have no qualifications and not even half a brain to do the job that they’re running for?”
“Why is it businesses have two doors on their building to go in and out of but you never unlock but one of them? Are they too lazy to unlock them both?”
“It’s an embarrassment that the city of Dalton is going to paint orange over the cracks on the walking track at Civitan Park instead of repairing them. Throw the money away on soccer fields but can’t fix the track at a park that’s used more than any other park in Dalton. If they’re going to do that, how about putting paint on all the potholes and cracks on the bypass?”
“The only platform the Democrats are running on is anti-Trump.”
“I was a very strong Republican during the Watergate break-in. I watched Julie Nixon get on the talk shows defending her father. I was defending Nixon, too. My husband was a staunch Democrat. He kept telling me that Nixon was guilty. After watching the Watergate hearings, I quickly changed my mind. I saw the handwriting on the wall and I felt sorry for Nixon’s family. I respected the Republicans that cared more for our country than they did for their party. We don’t have Republicans like Baker and Goldwater and others anymore. I long for the good old days.”
“Happy Fourth of July!”
