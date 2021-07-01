Today's Forum for July 2

"So Sen. Warnock is all in for the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act which he highlighted during his visit to Q Cells in Whitfield County. Lest we forget, Q Cells is a South Korean company. All of their profits flow overseas. They only located here because they were given free land and years of property tax abatements so they are not paying their fair share for county services nor for county schools. Green energy? Yes. Greenbacks flowing to our tax coffers? No."
"The love of money is the root of all evil. I don't care what kind of wife it buys you."
"So, if you have a lot of money and a pretty wife that makes you smart? Or maybe you were just saying that smart doesn’t matter, only money and status. What nonsense either way."
"There are more things of importance to discuss than salt on french fries, TV insurance ads and people who drive too fast or too slow. Eliminating COVID-19, reversing climate change and learning how to live in peace with your fellow man, for instance. 'Great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, and small minds discuss other people.' — Eleanor Roosevelt."
"I went to the tag office to fix a car title problem. The staff were friendly, efficient and eager to help me in a bright, clean office setting. Wow! For a moment I forgot I was doing business in a government office."
"Republicans rallying against the vaccine, talking macho talk like you don't need to be vaccinated are actually going to bring about their own defeat in the 2024 election because of a very simple fact: dead Republicans don't vote. The Democrats are listening to the sound advice of President Biden and Dr. Fauci and getting vaccinated."
"Merrick Garland is the worst attorney general I can remember seeing in my lifetime. And to think the Democrats wanted him on the Supreme Court. No wonder the country is in the mess it's in."
"In response to the person that asked that someone explain the statement, with facts, that Trump wants to erase our democracy. On Jan. 6 of this year, Trump sent a mob of thug supporters to the Capitol to overthrow our democratic election process and to take certain members of the House and Senate hostage. If this is not trying to erase our democracy, what is?"
"I just watched the new game show hosted by Peyton Manning. He's a lot of things, but he's not a game show host."
"The swings at Pleasant Grove Park need to be taken care of and repaired. There are only one or two that you can swing in."
"I wish people on the left would stop using the phrase 'our democracy.' There's nothing democratic about a bunch of elites running around telling the rest of us what we need to do and how we need to be living our lives. That's an oligarchy."
"If you don't think businesses discriminate against seniors, you go buy some car insurance. You'll find out, buddy, they'll rip you off."
"When I was a girl and raised on a farm, I hated the roosters crowing, too, cause that meant get up and get in them cotton fields."
