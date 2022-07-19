“I continue to be comforted, thankful and somewhat amazed at Dalton’s restaurant customers who continue to ‘pay it forward.’ Last week it happened at Oakwood and this week at Mr. Biscuit. May God continue to bless these kind souls who pick up checks for others.”
“I would love for whomever called in about Trump’s policies to explain to me where Biden has said ‘I want high inflation.’ Or where Trump said ‘I decree gas will stay at $2.55.’ Do your research. The president has very little control over the influences of the free market. Gas was over $4 with Bush — he was a Republican. The market also crashed on Bush’s watch. I’m willing to bet he didn’t want either one of those things from a political standpoint. Inflation and gas are high all over the globe. Besides, give me inflation and high gas over the attempted overthrow of our government any day!”
“I think half the country is crazy. and the other half has no sense.”
“Does it make sense that for the United States of America to remain the best country on Earth that all her citizens should have the best healthcare and education on Earth? If that were true wouldn’t we have more citizens willing and able to fill these millions of jobs that are going unfilled? Millions more taxpayers would be paying into the systems that support the best healthcare and education on Earth. It is a win-win. Let us all pull together to get all the citizens of the United States of America as healthy as they can be and as educated as they can be.”
“Luke 22:36-38 asks the disciples to have a sword, only two, so that Scripture may be fulfilled, not some obsessed belief you have a biblical right to own a gun to spread paranoia. Obsession is inventing biblical Scripture, then saying it in God’s name.”
“I’m curious. Is it really inflation or is it greed?”
“After seeing a picture of a Ukrainian mother and father burying their 4-year-old daughter killed by a Russian missile, I wonder does anyone in Russia have a morale conscience?”
“Joe Biden goes to Saudi Arabia to beg for more oil, but is unsuccessful, to fix an energy crisis he created by taking U.S. federal lands off lease for oil and gas drilling, canceling the Keystone pipeline and having the bureaucrats in the Department of Energy slow walk drilling permits. As citizens paying record prices for gasoline and all forms of energy we shouldn’t be surprised. During his campaign, Biden promised to get rid of fossil fuels and replace it with green energy. His ignorance of how fossil fuels underpin the country’s economy is why the USA has gone from being a net exporter of energy to becoming a net importer of energy in less than two years. We have abundant supplies of energy on American soil that provide domestic security and high-paying domestic jobs. Let’s take advantage of our own natural energy resources and not beg foreign powers.”
“Just wondering why the Dalton main post office is not maintaining the weeds out front of their office. Surely with postage going up they should be able to afford it? I thought Dalton city leaders were all about ‘Keeping Dalton Beautiful.’”
“When you stop using county facilities, county roads and other such areas, the county will consider your request to no longer tax you. Yes, you do use. Just two prime examples: the courthouse and 911 center.”
“I can only speak about county school taxes as I never paid taxes in the city. But my school tax is over 80% of my property tax. I have not had kids or grandkids in the system in 30 years. The Whitfield County school system is just like your big oil companies. All greed.”
