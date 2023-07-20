“You don’t have to leave Dalton to get great peaches. Just go to the market at the Dalton Green on Tuesday or Saturday. The best peaches I have had in three years. In addition to the peaches, the fruits and vegetables are wonderful and so reasonably priced. You are helping the local farmers.”
“The apartments at Jones and Waugh will have an amazing impact on the neighborhood, adding vibrancy to the downtown business district and bringing people back to Dalton from Chattanooga. Maybe we’ll even get a Thai restaurant!”
“It seems the commissioners are using a computer to tell them how to pave the roads, I’d be glad to ride the roads and see which ones need work, I believe my common sense could tell me how bad the roads are. We don’t need a computer doing that.”
“I was glad to see Marjorie Taylor Greene’s face on the front page of Wednesday’s paper. I’m glad to see she’s making plenty of money to win the election with.”
“Yesterday, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s office sent out an email with links to what she claims are adult images of Hunter Biden. My 12-year-old son who has a keen interest in government and loves to read about what lawmakers are doing received this email. My child, nor anyone else’s, is safe being exposed to today’s Republican Party.”
“Marjorie’s latest ad for President Biden and VP Harris’ 2024 campaign is really nice! So generous of her to use that conservative fiscal responsibility to succinctly summarize the Biden administration infrastructure decade’s priorities.”
“Never thought I would see Rep. Greene praising President Biden but here we are.”
“Leave it to Marjorie Taylor Greene to admonish investments in education, infrastructure and rural poverty.”
“Did MTG really think comparing Biden to one of the most popular presidents of all time was derogatory? FDR was elected four times because of how much he helped the people in this country. Someone give her a book.”
“Sen. Jon Ossoff came to Dalton for the groundbreaking for the second Hanwha plant. Vice President Harris came to the site to meet with employees and a tour of the first plant. President Biden is planning a visit. Meanwhile, Congresswoman Greene is making a rap video sitting on a throne looking like some kind of janked Bond villain ... Are you embarrassed yet?”
“During the many Trump investigations the Democratic Party has always said there’s nobody that’s above the law. Well, you might want to put an asterisk beside that comment and the asterisk means unless it’s the Bidens.”
“Joe Biden should give these parents that have raised their children 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 years ago some back pay child credit refunds. That should be an option. Parents that have already raised their kids went through hard times. Give them back credit.”
“The liberal media and the Democrats have gone into meltdown mode worrying a third party called the No Labels party is going to have a candidate for president, that it will hurt Biden. Well, with any luck at all it will hurt him enough to keep him from being elected again.”
“As Mr. Wingfield’s columns so aptly demonstrate, when the only tool you have is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail. Unfortunately for his premise, we have pretty clearly proven that we can’t tax cut our way to prosperity without gutting the middle class and pushing the poor even deeper into poverty.”
“Millions killed by hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and blizzards make a pretty compelling argument that God has more important things to worry about than the weather. That being the case, maybe he’s leaving it up to us to fix the mess we’ve made of the environment, global climate change included.”
“Boy, am I tired of people complaining about things being ‘shoved down their throat’ when they clearly had no idea it existed and just went looking for something to be angry about.”
“Try robbing a bank and telling the judge to postpone your trial until after your run for president is over. Puhleeeze.”
