Today's Forum for July 21

"The prison system has a lot of folks who would prefer the government didn't make decisions for them."
"For all of you complaining about county employees getting a raise during hard times. Stop crying because there were many years the economy was booming that county employees got zero raises or a whopping 1%. The people of this county are so disgusting. You think people that work for the county are supposed to work for the bare minimum. When I first went to work for the county many years ago the lack of pay didn't kill us because of the great benefits. Now over the last 20 years most of those great benefits have been taken away and we left the employees on the same low ball pay. Yet you want to pay nothing and have the most qualified. It does not work that way."
"I’ve noticed our post office now has signage requiring masks be worn while in the lobby. As the cavalcade of customers pass through and are required to mask up, wouldn’t the safety of our little hamlet be improved if the postal employees were required to abide by the same requirement? Eww."
"The county should get rid of our absurd alcohol permitting scheme and move to a system that allows any business to serve drinks, and revokes that permission if there are problems. Forcing restaurants to jump through hoops to serve beer dramatically increases the cost of opening, and costs the county tax revenue in the long run. Prohibition is in the past; let's start acting like it."
"I have lived in America for all my 75 years. I am probably considered old-fashioned, but it has been my experience in life that the police will typically leave you alone if you are not doing illegal stuff. And another observation: How about teaching our kids to be responsible for their actions and also be more respectful to police and adults? This is a process that simply begins in the home."
"It makes no sense for the state government to require motorcyclists to wear helmets, which only protect the wearers, but not require people to wear masks in a pandemic hot zone, when it protects both the wearers and all of the people around them. It’s well past the time to separate politics from the public's health."
"What exactly do you think the Atlanta mayor deserves? Her mandating masks is the right move to make! Kemp is not thinking about lives, he’s only thinking about money, and so are those in the public eye here in Dalton. He needs to make it mandatory for all returning to school to wear a mask. What the heck?"
"Is Kemp going to sue the other 16 municipalities that dared defy his arrogant bullying that is murder with extra steps, or is it reserved for Mayor Bottoms for some special reason? Wonder what reason that would be?"
"Walmart, Kroger and CVS all need to make sure that their surveillance cameras are in working order at their entrances so they will be able to identify the offenders in the upcoming melees over wearing masks."
"If everyone would shelter in their homes for just one month, like other countries have done all over the planet, COVID-19 would be under control. It's not that difficult to understand, or do."
"Maybe since the local school boards are insistent on sending teachers, staff and students to an environment that will be a breeding ground for COVID-19, leading to illness and possible deaths, teachers should consider a walkout. The survival rate of sheltering in place will be higher than going back to the classroom in the middle of a pandemic."
