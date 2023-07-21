“Speaking of peaches, if you want a really good peach, wait until the middle of August and find O’Henry peaches. I guarantee you will love them, I go to Mack Aaron’s in East Ellijay or Mercier’s in Blue Ridge.”
“I don’t know who it is but there is someone who thinks it’s their job in the Forum to straighten other people’s thinking out. But it’s you guys who think you know it all that upset us that really do know it all.”
“In response to the person putting in there about handicapped tags and parking spots, I agree, that should be left for people who are unable to get about well. I’ve seen others park there, hop out and go in the stores. Obviously they’re borrowing someone’s tags and that’s not right. I’ve seen people pull into these spots where it says for expectant mothers and mothers with children, I’ve seen them come out of there, no children at all. It’s just not right. Those spots should be left alone. ... Pay attention to the signs. Have a little respect.”
“Bidenomics is another way of saying ‘Remove the American dream.’”
“If the DOJ and the FBI thought somebody was going to get arrested for all this material coming out on them it wouldn’t come out.”
“President Donald Trump gets impeached for trying to get a foreign country to look into Biden’s corruption. ... He was corrupt.”
“In response to the negative comments about Marjorie Taylor Greene, we did not send her to Congress to be a ‘yes man.’ We have enough of those already. To disagree with one’s legislative colleagues is not against the law. This is still America.”
“MTG is really getting your ire up, Democrats. She is doing exactly what we elected her to do, just as Biden is doing exactly what you elected him to do. He is destroying our freedoms and our great country on a daily basis. Sad!”
“In regards to Hunter Biden, MTG says, ‘I would also like to say that when evidence and proof of a crime is presented, no prosecution should be denied no matter who the person is.’ However, when applying that same perspective to Trump, MTG says, ‘Yeah, it’s absolute (expletive). Yeah, that’s my reaction. This is the only way that the Democrats have to beat President Trump is to arrest him, smear him, charge him with ridiculous charges.’ Democrats don’t indict criminals, a grand jury of U.S. citizens make that decision.”
“Once again, Rep. Greene shows that Republicans only care about the things they claim to care about to the extent they can use them as a weapon against people they don’t like, and not one iota more.”
“Any member of Congress who would have the audacity to stand up ... and openly criticize the nephew of a former president and son of a former attorney general who was the brother of the former president should be impeached, and the people of New (York) should be sent to a psychiatrist for ever electing that somebody, and the person I’m referring to is named Hakeem Jeffries.”
“Trump’s latest speeches have made it clear that if he should somehow make it into office again he intends to do away with our democracy in favor of single-party, quasi-theocratic rule. Fascism, wrapped in the flag.”
“Why do Republicans always get blamed for problems? Because it’s usually their fault, and Donald Trump is the leader.”
