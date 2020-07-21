Today's Forum for July 22

"Has anyone noticed the 'Army-looking helicopters" (my 11-year-old grandson's words) traveling late afternoon and night over Dalton? Two or three times last week. I live very close to the Walnut Avenue end of Dug Gap Road."
"I love when these millionaire politicians always wear denim or carry a gun in their TV political ads to make us think that they are one of us."
"To answer council member Harlan’s comment about not knowing how to enact a mask mandate. Do what Chattanooga did, tell the citizens to wear one. A highway sign reads 'Local mask requirements active.' I ran to Chattanooga on an errand and saw people going into various stores, wearing masks, and not collapsing under the weight of their 'infringed rights.' Do the right thing for Dalton and Whitfield County!"
"I have a lady friend that complained about going to five stores in one day and most people weren’t wearing masks. She’s retired and had no real reason to even be out. I say stay home and quit complaining."
"Couldn't we put this controversial mask issue to bed if we had actual data on how many people who contracted the virus actually wore masks, practiced social distancing and washed hands regularly before they caught it? Have we not asked them this question? Why not? Sadly, too late for 140,000."
"No mandatory masks in the state of Georgia. Thank you, Gov. Kemp."
"It's interesting that Kyle Wingfield's solution to every problem is to tell us to give money to the people who pay him."
"To the editors and managers of the Daily Citizen-News, I wanted to give a shout out to two very special young ladies who helped me set up an e-news account and also an app for my phone. Joan first and then Michaela could not have been more helpful. They were so kind and patient and knowledgeable and I think the Daily Citizen-News is very fortunate to have this kind of employees. They deserved a pat on the back and a big thank you! Just wanted you to know. A very satisfied customer."
"The handling of the protesters in Portland, Oregon, are very much Gestapo tactics, Chinese solider in Hong Kong tactics, dictator tactics. Unidentified government soldiers removing, teargassing peaceful protesters in unmarked cars. No identification of who these people were. This is scary and needs to stop."
"Students, teachers and support staff should not be back in school until there is a slowdown in this virus. If we send everybody back to school there will be a surge in teachers, students, parents and grandparents will die. This should not happen because of one man saying 'Open the schools.'"
"Does Walmart not realize that by mandating masks they're going to drive a lot of shoppers to other stores, especially in places like Dalton where there's a store on every corner? I've always said CEOs nowadays have too much time on their hands and don't live in the real world. But then, nobody ever said Arkansas was the real world, did they?"
"I told you the lottery, liquor stores and tattoo parlors would see a boon in their business after the free money from Uncle Sam."
"Can someone please let me know where I can find Amish butter? Green Spot used to have it but I can't find it anywhere. Please let me know where I can find Amish butter if it's located here."
