“I was so proud to see the article on A.J. Walker. My husband and four sons were his biggest customers years ago. But I’ll always remember how kind A.J. was to my four boys. Thank you so much for taking notice of this wonderful, wonderful man.”
“Instead of doing Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Better,’ how about just putting it back like he found it?”
“Teachers are hard-working, underpaid, dedicated civil servants, crucial to the success of our community and deserving of respect. Credulous consumers of right-wing ‘news’ slandering them in the Forum should be ashamed.”
“I’ve not seen any Democrats sidestepping the abortion issue. As a Democrat, I’m happy to point out how terrible the Republicans’ anti-woman policies are, and how us Democrats are absolutely opposed to them.”
“Heck yeah I’d like to be in the car with Biden driving. Have you seen the sweet Corvette he has?”
“Concerning the Kay’s Kastle ice cream store, I graduated in 1970 and it was already there before I got out of school. So it probably dates even farther than that.”
“That ice cream cone goes back to at least the mid-’60s.”
“Kyle Wingfield has an excellent argument for helping all Georgians benefit from the budget largesse ($5 billion plus $2.4 billion COVID relief). By paying ahead on tax reforms scheduled to begin in 2024, he points out, this could ‘push the tax rate down to a flat 4.99% while increasing personal exemptions.’ The problem is that politicians who will control the expenditure of this largesse will have more interest in fulfilling ‘pork-barrel’ desires that benefit the few rather than the needs of the many.”
“Why don’t these Dalton restaurant pay-it-forward types actually pay it forward? If you’re buying someone’s meal at Oakwood, they already had the money to pay for their own meal. You’re just patting yourselves on the back and in no way helping the less fortunate.”
“Make yourself feel better by looking into the back of a spoon and pretending it’s a before picture.”
“The mention of Luke 22 in the Forum was a direct response to David Bean’s question about where in the Bible it mentions owning weapons to protect yourself. Whether you choose to arm yourself was not part of the question.”
“Most people who are complaining about the Keystone Pipeline know very little about it. Do a little research and you would probably say we didn’t need it. But then again it’s not running through your neck of the woods.”
“Locating Joe Biden’s approval rating can currently be compared to using a divining rod to locate an underground stream of water.”
“I am 83 years old. This concerns the heat wave and climate change. This is what the months of June, July and August are all about. If you can’t stand it, find you a cooler.”
“Oh, the arrogance of man to think he can control the climate.”
“Can it get much hotter? I’m ready for the fall and cooler temperatures. Oh, and that will also mean that football is here.”
