“Well, I guess the county’s going to wait until this dead tree hanging out over the south end of Waring Road falls on a biker or vehicle. Been several months since they have been told. They cut two out of the three they were told about. So if you’re traveling in the north lane there right past the little house on the right, keep your eyes open for falling limbs.”
“I do business internationally so I’m in touch with people around the world. How come the world seems to know things that the Republican Party does not? Climate change and humans’ contribution to it is real, the participants in the Jan. 6 insurrection are traitors to their country, Republicans lie and don’t care if it’s obvious, Trump is a liar and a con man, etc.”
“Only an incompetent president like Joe Biden would put somebody in charge of transportation like Pete Buttigieg who has no background whatsoever in any field related to transportation. and to make a bad situation worse, now he is running around the country lecturing everyone about the so-called climate emergency. This guy couldn’t even get the potholes fixed in a city the size of Savannah. What does this guy know about anything?”
“This is to the caller who says the Democrats’ Jan. 6 investigation is nothing but a show trial. I would like to point out a couple of things. First of all, it is an investigation, not a trial, and that’s what they state, that it’s an investigation. Second, they’re not getting due process. You don’t get due process until a trial. A trial will be coming up.”
“I voted for Donald Trump twice but not three times. Come on, Republicans, let’s get behind DeSantis. Trump needs to get lost.”
“The Democrats are always talking about your rights, but they don’t want to give you the right to keep your money.”
“How is Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan working out for you liberal, socialist Democrats?”
“Michelle Obama will probably run for president in 2024 because she wants to further Barack’s fundamentally changing of America.”
“Why do they put up signs along the road saying where they’re going to have a hearing on a rezoning? Why don’t they just go ahead and rezone it? Because little man ain’t got a chance. All the commissioners are interested in is a tax base. They don’t even know the voters that put them in there.”
“The American people had high hopes until Joe Biden got into office. Now they’re gone.”
“Joe, your trip to Saudi Arabia was a bust. Get a grip and drill here. We need relief. and don’t bother running again because you’re not going to win.”
“To the person who voted for Donald Trump once and will vote for Donald Trump twice. I hope he doesn’t get the chance.”
“Donald Trump came amazingly and scarily close to turning America into something that no one could recognize. Jan. 6 just pops to mind.”
“Why do I have to pay school taxes when I don’t have any kids? Why do I have to pay for the fire department when I’ve never had a fire in my house? Why do I have to pay for the jail when neither me or any of my family has ever been in the jail? Why do I have to pay for road improvements when I don’t drive, I just stay at home? I’m tired of these taxes. I don’t understand it.”
“This is to the person that wants to stop paying county tax. Everybody lives in Whitfield County, even the people in the city live in Whitfield County. Now you can give up your charter and do away with the city and all of us will live in Whitfield County, but you can’t do away with Whitfield County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.