Today's Forum for July 23

"Cracker Barrel is a Southern company. Southern hospitality often includes serving mimosas made with orange juice and champagne before a brunch. Can we expect to sit in the rocking chairs on the porch and sip mimosas before brunch at Cracker Barrel?"
"I was saddened to read the article about the little boy who died of complications of COVID-19 and other illnesses. Currently, children under age 12 are not eligible to take the COVID vaccine, and they are relying on herd immunity to protect them from this disease. If you are eligible to take the vaccine, please help protect children and other vulnerable people by getting vaccinated."
"For the sake of everyone in this community and anyone who comes into contact with them, local leaders must step up to make politically inconvenient decisions. Board of Commissioners, City Council, school boards — are you up to the task? Relying on citizens to do it clearly isn't effective. How many more children must pay for others' ignorance?"
"I've now lived long enough to see a grown adult use the phrase 'Fauci ouchie' and we are doomed as a species."
"Not to worry. Marjorie Taylor Greene is resourceful enough to get information out to her constituents without the aid of 'private companies' such as Twitter and Facebook, which are useless anyway."
"When will the residents of the 14th Congressional District tell Marjorie Taylor Greene that enough is enough? Her circus sideshow has run its course."
"It was heartwarming to read about the expansion of the animal shelter. Nice to know some of the SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds were allocated for that worthwhile cause."
"If you move to South Carolina because Stacey Abrams is governor, I'll help you pack and wave you gladly on your way."
"It's amazing how many business owners think they are entitled to cheap labor. News flash: If people don't want to work for you, maybe it's because you've created a workplace so terrible that someone will only take the job to avoid starvation. Do better."
"Glad to see the Forum print that we needed a Hamrick's here. I've been saying that for years. Every time I go to Fort Oglethorpe I see lots of people from Dalton there. We need a Hamrick's."
"What is this with so much dang music drowning out everything? I'm trying to get this recipe down and all I can hear is 'bang, bang, toot, toot!' I would like to hear the recipe, but no, I couldn't hear it. It's like that with everything. You try to hear something and all you hear is ridiculous music."
"Why is it whenever you go through a fast-food drive-thru it seems like they're always training somebody in the window?"
"We switched from America first to America last."
"Here's a news flash: People speed all over cities across the country. People run stop signs in cities all across the country. People park their cars on streets in cities all across the country. Law enforcement can't be everywhere all the time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.