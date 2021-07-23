Today's Forum for July 24/25

"Many of us in the 14th Congressional District are quite happy with Marjorie Taylor Greene. She is like a beacon of light in a valley of darkness for those of us who are constantly silenced."
"We have no doubt that MTG will still be able to feed her crackpot ideas and misinformation to her eagerly awaiting minions. No one has ever doubted her resourcefulness (if that’s what you want to call it). If only her worshippers were really able to truly know fake news when they see it. Like they think they can."
"Thanks so much to the reader who kindly pointed out that people speed and run stop signs and illegally park all the time. I had mistakenly assumed it was the responsibility of the local police to enforce road safety and ticket offenders. My bad!"
"Concerns about inflation have sounded a loud alarm on main street as U.S. consumer prices have increased by the most in 13 years and Americans are taking notice. Several of Biden’s former pollsters have also recently warned him and Democrats that they need to confront the issue more forcefully as the policies of the president are causing most of these troubling issues."
"Most people that voted for Biden were voting against Trump. If the Republicans can't let go of him they will continue to lose elections. Keep running Trump and you'll get more Bidens. It's that simple."
"I just heard the funniest thing I have heard in years. Biden on the news channel said that he's going to work on restoring trust in the federal government."
"Thoroughly enjoyed seeing 'Pump Boys and Dinettes.' Kudos to the ACT for an outstanding performance!"
"My deepest and sincere condolences go out to the Gibson family on the loss of their beautiful son. I hope that the local school systems rethink their lack of precautions for the upcoming school year for the sake of the children who are not eligible for the vaccine so that we can prevent future tragedies such as this. It's time we all put politics aside and do everything we can to protect the most venerable in our community."
"Humankind would be extinct if it were not for vaccines."
"How can anyone say the school year will be anything close to normal? I mean, have y'all not been looking at the news and seen that the virus has been going up again and this delta variant is even worse, it's more contagious? I don't see any way of it being anywhere close to normal with this reoccurring virus."
"For the person that said politicians need to make unpopular decisions, I elect a politician to do what me and the other 51% of voters voted for him to do. I did not vote him into office to do what he thinks is best for me. I am not a child."
"The person that said the only reason Trump did well is because of Obama and that he also thinks Biden is doing a great job, I hope this is sarcasm."
"I'll never watch a game from a baseball, basketball or football team that's changed its name due to woke culture."
"I see where the Cleveland Indians are going to change their name to the Cleveland Guardians. I guess that will solve all of the world's problems."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.