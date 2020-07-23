Today's Forum for July 24

"While we are on the subject of public parks that we pay for, could someone please enforce the leash law at Edwards Park? I used to walk/run there but pet owners don't want to put Fifi on a leash. I've been bitten by someone else's dog twice. Next time I will sue the owner, the city, the county, the state and probably President Trump!"
"I never thought that I would live to experience anything like what I have experienced in the last four years. Our state has become the laughingstock of our country, and our country has become the laughingstock of the world, and it’s only getting worse."
"If Donald Trump were to tell Georgia’s two senators to crawl around on all fours and bark like a dog, there’s no doubt that they would gladly comply."
"Something tells me your comment thanking Kemp for not mandating masks was sincere and not a sarcastic comment. Numbers are climbing and so are the deaths and still no masks are being mandated. Emojis would be very appropriate at the moment!"
"For the person looking for Amish butter. We sell Amish butter at Wayne’s Meat Market on Emery Street."
"To the person looking for Amish butter, take a day trip with your masks and go to Delano, Tennessee, where there’s a very large Amish farm."
"You can buy Amish butter at Ingles in Chatsworth, a 2-pound roll for $10. It has a green label.''
"If teachers and students go back to school with the pandemic still out of control, students will die, teachers will die and family members from both groups will die. How many deaths will be too many before we stop this madness? Leaders, please lead!"
"To the person who said he’ll shop somewhere else since Walmart is now requiring masks. Good luck with that. So does Kroger and Harbor Freight and Home Depot and the list goes on. Why not consider being a part of the solution instead of perpetuating the problem? You’re not being patriotic when your decisions kill fellow citizens!"
"To the caller who's worried about Walmart driving a lot of shoppers to other stores, how much more real do you want it to get? We have millions of cases, almost 150,000 deaths. How much more real do you want it to get? Wear a mask."
"I'd like to give a shoutout to Walmart, Kohl's, Kroger, anybody else that's making people wear masks because we need to all wear them. Thank you and keep it up."
"The irony of the idea that mask-wearers are 'sheeple' would be hysterical if it weren’t causing such pain and suffering to others. I have believed in the efficacy of masks since I was a nursing student 25 years ago. I wear it because ... well, science. The actual sheeple are those who have decided to do whatever Donald Trump says. No matter how silly or selfish it is. Seriously, we have people drinking bleach, etc., because he said so. What it comes down to is that he preaches the message of 'self before all' and it’s a message some people have just been waiting to embrace."
"I want to congratulate Truman Whitfield for being appointed to fill Kenny Willis' seat on the Public Safety Commission. He will do a wonderful job. He's a great choice."
"We should vote as if our nation was at stake, because it is."
